Burroughs High School senior, Mariah Hansen, competed in the CIF-SS Division 3 Championship Track Meet at El Camino College on Saturday, May 11.

Hansen repeatedly placed in first and second in the shot put and discuss during the Burros track meets this year. At the CIF meet, Hansen finished in first in the shot put, throwing 38 feet 3 3/4 inches. She finished in second in the discus, throwing 123 feet 6 inches.

Hansen’s first throw in the shot put was enough for her to win her division. Her third throw in the discus was enough for her to place second.

“[This is] a great accomplishment [and] another highlight to the Burroughs High School throwing tradition and history. We are so proud of [Mariah],” said Burroughs High School throwing coach Charles Novascone.

Hansen placed first in the shot put and discus during the Mojave River League Finals at Oak Hills High School. She threw 39 feet 6 inches in the shot put, and 116 feet 4 inches in the discus.

The MRL coaches voted her the Field Athlete of the MRL meet as well.