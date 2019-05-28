Etna High School senior Teagan Ford competed in the high jump at the CIF State Track and Field Championships Friday in Clovis.

This was her first time at State after placing second at the Northern Section Championships last year, and in third place her freshman and sophomore years. Ford had a mark of 5’2 feet on her third attempt and was unable to hit 5’4 feet in the qualifying event. State concluded on Saturday.

“Competing at state was an amazing experience,” Ford said. “I knew that there would be intense competition but making it to State has always been a goal of mine.” “I feel that I am lucky because even though I didn’t get first I still got to compete with my qualifying mark,” she added.

This year at the NSCIF Championships, held May 17 at West Valley High School, Ford had a season best mark of 5'4 in the high jump. Both Ford and Kira Porzio of Foothill High in Palo Cedro finished with a jump of 5’4. Ford placed second to Porzio due to a tiebreaker, with Ford having more misses. Because she made the at-large state qualifier mark, Ford came away with a State berth. Her personal record mark is 5’6 feet, which she set as a sophomore.

Etna head track and field coach Les Helsley said Teagan has performed at a high level in the high jump since she was a freshman. As a freshman, she hit 5’5 feet. “Teagan has competed in 40 high jump competitions and has won 31 of those competitions,” Helsley said before State. “Her consistency over that time is evident is that she did not once ‘no-height.’”

Helsley said a few days before he and Ford headed to Clovis, it was a great feeling to see her finally have a chance to compete with the best high jumpers in California. “Now she gets to fittingly conclude her high school athletics on the biggest stage,” he said. “We are all both excited for her and proud of what she has accomplished."

“Teagan’s strengths have been her athletic ability, her coachability, willingness to work, attention to detail, and her competitiveness,” the coach added.

Helsley said the high jump is a challenging event that Ford has worked hard to excel in. He said that Ford is a technical high jumper, which has helped her have success. “As an event, the high jump is a very complex task,” he said. “There needs to be consistency and speed in the approach. There needs to be power and lift in the takeoff. In form over the bar, angle, arms, head, hips, and snap over the bar all contribute to success or failure. And finally, as in all athletic endeavors, there is the mental aspect of high jumping. When Teagan is on for all of these factors, it is worthy of being a video for other jumpers.”

Ford first begin competing the high jump when she was in sixth grade. She concurred that the high jump is a fun, but challenging event to take part in. “High jump is a complicated event, and when you get your jump just right it is a great feeling,” she said. “People who want to do high jump need to not focus on the height of the bar, but your technique, and to practice constantly.”

Before Ford, the last Etna Lion to make the CIF State Track and Field Championships was in 2013, when John Whelan competed in the boys 3200 meters and finished 14th. He went on to run cross country and track at Washington State University.

Helsley said he was proud of how Ford competed at State on Friday. “Out of the whole state of California only 30 girls made the State meet, so it is a big accomplishment to make this meet,” he said.

Ford thanked Helsley for all that he has taught her the past four years competing in track and field at EHS. “He always knows what to say and has helped me to get to my goals,” she said, After gradating from Etna High next month, Ford plans to attend the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where she plans to major in astronomy.