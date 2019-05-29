A baseball signed by legendary Hall of Fame baseball player Babe Ruth in Dunsmuir back in 1924 is up for sale as part of the Lelands Spring 2019 Classic Auction.

The opening bid for the ball was $300, with the current bid at $642 as of Tuesday afternoon. The online auction began on May 7 and ends on June 7 at 7 p.m., PST.

“There's only one Babe Ruth and here's a single-signed baseball from his October 22, 1924, barnstorming trip to Dunsmuir, California,” a description of the ball on the Lelands website stated. “Ruth's New York Yankees finished in second place in '24, but it wasn't the Big Guy's fault as he hit .378, with 46 home runs and 124 RBI. After the season, Ruth barnstormed with fellow Yankee outfielder Bob Meusel. The game in Dunsmuir was probably the most exciting event in their history. We sold a photo postcard from this game for nearly $20,000 in our last auction. Inscribed "To Frank ___, and the __ __ boys".

Back in February, a Real Photo Postcard of Babe Ruth in Dunsmuir in 1924 was sold by Lelands for $19,506. The item had a starting bid of $1,500.

For more information, go to https://auction.lelands.com/bids/bidplace?itemid=94168