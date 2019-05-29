The Siskiyous American Legion Post 122 baseball team opened the season with two home wins Saturday at Martindale Field in Mount Shasta.

Siskiyous downed the Redding Tigers 8-4 in game one and 11-5 in game two. Last season, Siskiyous earned a trip to the American Legion California State Tournament in Yountville and placed fourth overall.

“I couldn't me more pleased with how well they started off the season,” Siskiyous head coach Jake Wilson said. “They picked up where they left off last season.”

The team consists of players from Siskiyou County high schools Mount Shasta Weed,Yreka, and Etna, as well as Mount Shasta High grad Kaimana Ferguson, who redshirted last season at College of the Siskiyous. Siskiyous also has players from Fall River High School in McArthur on the roster.

This is the first year as head coach for Wilson, who was an assistant on the team last year. He is also the pitching coach at College of the Siskiyous. Wilson said the team certainly has the talent to have another memorable baseball season this year and make a return trip to the state tournament. Siskiyous will play home games in Mount Shasta and at Hibbard Field in Yreka.

In game one, Ian Allen of Mount Shasta High earned the win for Siskiyous. He pitched four innings and had six strikeouts while giving up one earned run. His Mount Shasta teammate, Hunter Stock, pitched three innings and had two strikeouts while not giving up a run. Jaeden Fraley of Yreka High went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple. Danny Heringer of Fall River finished 2-4 with a single and a double. Kaimana Ferguson went 2-for-4 with a triple.

In game two, Fraley started on the mound and pitched four innings. He finished with five strikeouts. Heringer earned the win and pitched three innings. He had one strikeout, while giving up only two hits. Allen finished 4-for-4 with three singles and a double, while Dallas Jones of Yreka was 2-for-4 with a double and single.

Luke Boyes and Gavin Dobson of Fall River each went 3-for-7 overall at the plate in both contests. Wilson said the team played “tremendous defense.” “We hit the ball well in both games and were always on the bases,” Wilson said. He added that nine players reached base safely four times apiece in both games on Saturday.

Siskiyous was supposed to play a doubleheader at the Redding Tigers on Sunday but the game was called off due to rain. The team plays in their league opener this Sunday against Tehama County in Mount Shasta. The games are set for 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Below is a tentative season schedule for Siskiyous.

June 2: Siskiyous in Mount Shasta versus Tehama. 2, 4 p.m.

June 11:Siskiyous in Yreka versus Redding Tigers, 4, 6 p.m.

June 14, 15, 16: U17 Tournament in Mount Shasta. Times TBA.

June 18: Siskiyous at Reddng Tigers,2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

June 20-23: At tourney in Eugene, TBA.

June 26: Siskiyous to host Klamath Fall in either Mount Shasta or Yreka, 1:30 p.m.

June 28: Siskiyous versus team from Australia at Humboldt, TBA.

June 29: Siskiyous at Humboldt for DH, TBA.

June 30: Siskiyous to play team from Australia at Humboldt, TBA.

July 6: Siskiyous in Mount Shasta versus Oroville, 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

July 10: Siskiyous at Medford Mustangs, 6 p.m.

July 12: Siskiyous at Chico Nuts, 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

July 13: At Jr. Area Tourney.

July 14: Siskiyous at Klamath Falls, 2 p.m.

July 19: Sr. Area Tourney, Jr. State Tourney.

July 20: Sr. Area Tourney, Jr. State Tourney.

July 21: Sr. Area Tourney, Jr. State Tourney.

July 22: Sr. Area Tourney, Jr. State Tourney.

July 26: Sr. State Tourney.

July 27: Sr. State Tourney.

July 28: Sr. State Tourney.

July 29: Sr. State Tourney.