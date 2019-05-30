Bass at Buena Vista have been best on plastics, spinnerbaits, and jerk baits

The fish report is weekly. Its accuracy depends on marina operators, tackle shops, and local fishermen we contact. Anglers catching large fish should send the information to Outdoor News Service, P.O. Box 9007, San Bernardino, CA 92427, or telephone 909-887-3444, so it can be included in this report. E-Mail messages or fishing reports can also be posted to Jim Matthews at odwriter@verizon.net.

The fish report is copyrighted and any use or reposting of the report, or portions of the report, is prohibited without written permission.

JIM MATTHEWS' PICKS OF THE WEEK

1. The entire California aqueduct -- from Hesperia to Taft -- has continued to be very good for striped bass with a lot of catfish also showing. In some areas, the cats get top billing. The bite has stayed good even through the variable weather of the past couple of weeks, and it just keeps getting better this week. The best bite throughout has been on lug or blood worms fish alone or mixed with chicken liver or other cut bait and drifted along the bottom, especially in areas where the flow is constricted, interrupted, or bends. But a lot of stripers are also showing on plastics like Flukes or Gitzits or white jigs. For updates on this bite, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824 for the Palmdale to Hesperia stretch and Bob's Bait Bucket at 661-833-8657 for the Taft region.

2. The Big Bear Lake trout bite has been pretty good but not getting much attention because of wild weather swings. The lake will be heavily planted before the June 8-9 Fishin' for 50K trout tournament, and the holdover trout are showing in good numbers. Bait fishing has been best near the dam, and trollers are scoring in all the usual spots from mid-lake to the dam, especially along the north shore. For an update on this bite call Big Bear Sporting Goods at 909-866-3222 or visit the store's Facebook page.

3. Catfish plants started at all San Bernardino County Park Lakes last week, and the bite at Mojave Narrows was very good for the cats with fish to eight pounds reported (but most two to four pounds). The bite has been best on shrimp with Triple-X scent added, but the blood worms (or nightcrawler)-chicken liver combo has also been good. For an update on this action, call Mojave Narrows at 760-245-2226.

WESTERN SIERRA

LAKE ISABELLA: Windy much of the past week and the unseasonable wet weather continued much of last week. The crappie bite has slowed way down, with only boat and float tube anglers getting fish on small jigs or minnows, and even that action has slowed to just fair. The catfish bite has continued to improve with fair to good action on cut baits and dip baits, especially in the French Gulch area. The largemouth bass have been fair to good on jerkbaits, cranks, and underspins. The trout bite is fair for trollers, but also for bait anglers fishing MiceTails or PowerBait near the auxiliary dam. Not much pressure on the trout. Few carp anglers, too, but dedicated carpers are getting fish on flooded flats on sunny days. The lake is now at 58 percent full. Information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com, North Fork Marina at 760-376-1812, or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KERN RIVER: The upper river flows have gone from 2,350 to 2,600 cfs over the past few days (in Kernville). Lower river flows have were up to 4,000 cfs this week. DFW trout were planted in sections 3 through 6 this last week. High flows are making the trout fishing challenging, but the bite is pretty good on mice tails, spinners, crickets, or salmon eggs. Fly-fishing for wild fish has also been tough with the best action on small nymphs fished along the edges of heavier flow, especially in the upper reaches of the roadside water and up into the wild trout water past the Johnsondale bridge. The lower river bite has been fair, especially for smallmouth on nightcrawlers, small reaction baits, or plastic worms. The catfish action has been improving in the pools on clams and nightcrawlers. Information: Kern River Fly Shop 760-376-2040 or (www.kernriverflyfishing.com) or Gateway Market 760-376-2424.

AQUEDUCT NEAR TAFT: The striper bite remains very good on bloodworms or lug worms, minnows, or Fluke-like baits. While most of the fish are below keeper size, enough over are being caught to make it likely an anglers can go home with a limit. The catfish bite is fair on cut sardines, chicken liver, and Wussy Bait. The flows are up and anglers need to be prepared to use heavier weight to get down through the heavy current. Anglers are reminded the limit on stripers is two fish greater than 18 inches, while the largemouth limit is five fish. Information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

MILL CREEK PARK AND CANAL: There is fair bass action on plastics and reaction baits, and the carp and bluegill bites have improved. Carp best on Wussy Bait and Powder Bait while the bluegill are showing on crickets and wax worms.

RIVER WALK PARK LAKE: The carp bite improved again this week on dough baits. The bass and bluegill bites remains fair. The bass have been best on plastics and Senko-type baits, and the bluegill best on wax worms or red worms. Information Bob's Bait 661-833-8657.

HART PARK LAKE: The carp, bass, and bluegill bites all have started to come back on with better weather this week. The bass are showing on plastics, jigs, and reaction baits, while the usual array of dough baits is working for the carp. Bluegill are best on wax and meal worms or red worms.

TRUXTUN LAKE: Fair to good bass bite, and the carp and bluegill bites have really started to turn back on. The bass remain best on plastics or swimbaits. The carp are best on Wussy Bait, Powder Bait, or a variety of homemade dough baits. The bluegill are showing on wax worms, red worms, and meal worms.

MING LAKE: The bass, bluegill, and carp bites all are fair to good. The bass are best on dark plastics, but some are also showing on small swimbaits, cranks, buzz baits, or live minnows. Carp best on dough baits, while the bluegill are showing on meal, wax, or red worms.

BRITE LAKE: The bite on small crappie has been pretty fair, but the trout have continued to slow down. Crappie have been best on small jigs tipped with Crappie Nibbles or bait. The few trout being caught are coming in on PowerBait or MiceTails. Small bass are starting to show in better numbers, and the bluegill bite is also starting to turn on.

BUENA VISTA LAKES: The bass and crappie bites have been fair. The bass have been best on plastics, spinnerbaits, and jerk baits, while the crappie are best on small minnows or jigs with Crappie Nibbles. The carp bite is also finally turning back on with dough baits, especially Wussy Bait and Powder Bait. The bluegill action has been on wax worms, crickets, or meal worms. Fishing information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

WOOLLOMES LAKE: No reports.

SUCCESS LAKE: The bass action has turned back on here despite the high water levels (the lake is 94 percent full). The best action has been on reaction baits with some on plastics. A few crappie continue to show in deeper water on small jigs tipped with Crappie Nibbles or small minnows. The bluegill action has imporved on crickets, wax worms, or meal worms. Cafish are fair on cut baits. Information: Sequoia Fishing Company at 559-539-5626, www.sequoiafishingcompany.com or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KAWEAH LAKE: Lake levels continue to rise rapidly with the lake at 81 percent full this week. Still a fair bass bite with the fish exploring the new shallows on warm days and off deeper rainy or cloudy days. Reaction baits this best, but plastics also good. The crappie bite surged back on this week with fish showing on small minnows and Nibbles-tipped crappie jigs. The bluegill bite is also improving. Information: Sierra Sporting Goods at 559-592-5212.

HIGH DESERT WATERS

VICTORVILLE REGION

HESPERIA LAKE: The catfish bite continues good with weekly plants every Thursday. The bite has been best on shrimp, the marshmallow-meal worm combo, or mackerel, and most of the fish are 1-8 to 2-8 with some bigger each week. The bite has been best along the north shore, off Sandy Point, and near the drain. Victor and Maria Hernandez, Ontario, had a pair of five-fish limits using the M&M Combo from the north shore. Mike and Justin Nguyen, Fontana, also had limits off the north shore on shrimp and mackerel. Big fish of the week was a 10-pounder landed by Kisha Tatum, Moreno Valley, on shrimp off the north shore. Darryl McCry, Pasadena, landed a 4-8 cat. Lake information: 800-521-6332 or 760-244-5951.

JESS RANCH LAKES: Late season rain and thunderstorms and wind tested anglers skill this week, and overaqll the trout action was pretty slow with a few fish showing on PowerBait in spring green, chartreuse, rainbow or nightcrawlers with scent. A few on jigs or small trout plastics like Mice Tails. and lures. Most of the rainbows are around two pounds. Best spots include the northern and eastern shores of lake 2, and the grassy point and western shore near the drain of lake 3. Bass have slowed with winds and cold temperatures but are still biting Senko-like baits, nightcrawlers, and swim baits from the northern and eastern shores of lake 2 with anglers reporting fish up to 5 pounds. The bluegill and the catfish slowed again, howeverm but the warmer weather of the past couple of days have perked this action again. For more information call (760)240-1107 or go to www.jessranchlakesnews.com.

MOJAVE NARROWS: The opening of the catfish season here was very good with anglers reporting not just good action on the cats after the plant last Thursday, but also very good action on bluegill. The bass are also fair, and a few holdover trout continue to be caught. For carp anglers, fish to 15 pounds were reported. The catfish have been best on shrimp and Triple-X stink baits with fish to eight pounds. The bass, bluegill, and trout have all been showing on fly-lined nightcrawlers. County catfish plants are each Thursday. Information, call 760-245-2226.

HIGH DESERT WATERS

ANTELOPE VALLEY REGION

APOLLO PARK LAKE: While the trout have been slowing a little, a fair number are still being caught by anglers fishing PowerBait or small plastics with fish attractant added. Most are in the 1-8 range. The hot bite hast been for the bluegill and warmouth, which have really turned on with the warmer weather. They are showing around most shorelines on meal worms, wax worms, or small worms. The carp action remains fair on half-inch dough baits fished on treble hooks or hair rigs. Also a very few bass reported. For more information or updates on the plants, contact Apollo Park at 661-940-7701 or Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

JACKSON LAKE (NEAR WRIGHTWOOD): The DFW trout plant plant last week really turned on the trout action with a lot of limits reported through the weekend all around the lake. Yellow PowerBait was the hot ticket, but fish were caught on a wide variety of baits and small trout lures. The bluegill bite also came back on this week with the warmer weather. Most are small, but a few hand-sized fish. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

LAKE PALMDALE: The catfish bite is really improving along the tules with good action on fish to 12 pounds, mostly on cut baits with scent added. The chicken liver-blood worm or nightcrawler combo is also a good bet. The carp action has also taken off with a very good bite, and bruisers to 30 pounds have been caught. The bass, redear, and bluegill remain fair to good on fly-lined nightcrawlers off the docks. Trout are finally slowing, but there are still fish stcked up at the inlet and showing on small jigs, MiceTails, or small trout plastic worms. Call the Palmdale Fin & Feather Club for membership and fishing information at 661-947-2884 or go to website at www.palmdalefinandfeatherclub.com.

QUAIL LAKE: The largemouth bass bite continues very good with the warming weather. Many anglers continue to report 20 fish catch-and-release days, with the best bite on white spinnerbaits, brown plastics, and cranks. The catfish bite also surged with the warmer days, but the bite has been mostly an evening affair and the bite is best on frozen shad, although sardines and anchovies are also producing, especially if a scent is added. The bluegill bite is also good all around the lake near the tules on worms, meal worms, wax worms, or crickets. Not many stripers reported, but the bite has been fair along the north shore, especially at the inlet. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CALIFORNIA AQUEDUCT (Little Rock to Quail Lake stretch): The bite continues excellent with a lot of catfish and stripers in the action, and most are three to seven pounds. The east side at 72nd has been a hot area this week, but fish are showing throughout the valley at all weirs, siphons, road crossings, and bends. The best bait has been chicken liver combined with lug worms or nightcrawlers. Flows are brisk so weight is needed to get the baits down. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CENTRAL PARK LAKE (CALIFORNIA CITY): There continues to be good action on small bluegill and carp with a few catfish. The bass bite has been pretty good, too, but getting little pressure. The bluegill are best on nightcrawlers, wax worms, and meal worms. Cats showing on most cut baits with scent added, and the carp are best on dough baits of some kind. The bass are showing on plastics and nightcrawlers.

LITTLE ROCK RESERVOIR: No reports from walk-in anglers again this week. The lake is normally open to walk-in fishing, but the Palmdale Water District has an ongoing sediment removal project and access is restricted at times. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAIN WATERS

SILVERWOOD: There continues to be a fair to good striper bite and some better quality fish are starting to show. The action has been good near the inlet and along the dam for bait and trolling fishermen using umbrella rigs with shad-like swimbaits. The marina docks, the main channel, and the Chemise area have also been producing stripers. Most are one to four pounds, and top baits have been garlic nightcrawlers, lug worms, or scent-enhanced anchovies or sardines. Victor Esposito, Culver City, had 10 stripers to eight pounds fishing anchovies near the dam. Michael Martinez, Victorville, landed six stripers to two pounds off the docks on anchovies. There has continued to be pretty fair crappie and bluegill action off the docks on small jigs with Crappie Nibbles. Catfish are fair on anchovies and sardines. The largemouth are fair on plastics and reaction baits. Most three pounds or under, but some bigger fish on trout-like swimbaits. The trout continue to show in slow to fair numbers on PowerBait and Mice Tails in both Miller and Cleghorn. The lake was planted three weeks ago and trout went into Miller Canyon Creek (just above the lake) last week. Anglers should be aware of health advisories for the consumption of fish from this lake because of high PCB and mercury levels in the fish flesh and skin. Here's the direct link to a PDF brochure explaining consumption recommendations: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pdf_zip/081013KioskadvySilverwood.pdf. Dock fishing is allowed for $3 for adults, $2 for kids and seniors. Private boats must be inspected for zebra and quagga mussels. Boats with wet lower units will be turned away. Boats inspected and tagged at Diamond Valley and Perris will be allowed at Silverwood. The park is open seven days a week. Information: marina 760-389-2299, state park 760-389-2281, Silverwood Country store 760-389-2423.

BIG BEAR LAKE: The trout bite is very good but most of the fish are concentrated in the west end of the lake (toward the dam), mostly from Windy Point to the Buoy Line. The best bite has been early in the morning and then again in the evening. Bait anglers are mostly using PowerBait in bright colors in the corn, cheese, and garlic flavors or inflated nightcrawlers fishedon Carolina rigs with two to three-foot leaders. Mice Tails are also good. Trollers are dragging two to three colors of leadcore (or at 8 to 12 feet on downriggers) along the south shore, Trout Alley, the west end from the west public launch to the dam. A wide variety of small spoons and Rapala-like lures in gold with red or orange highlights are the best baits to troll. The crappie and bass bites were really starting to surge with the warming weather. Bass to four pounds reported on small plastics and reaction baits fished around rocky structure. The carp bowfishing slowed with the cold as the fish backed out of the shallows, but they are moving back up. The Fishin' for 50K trout tournament will be June 8-9. For tournament registration information and costs, go to bigbear.com or call 800-424-4232. All the lakes' public and private launch ramps are open. For information on fishing, call Big Bear Sporting Goods at 909-866-3222 or visit the store's Facebook page.

GREGORY LAKE: The trout action had been up and down thanks to the weather, but the bite is still pretty fair on small jigs, trout plastics, and PowerBait. The fish are cruising the shorelines. The boat house is still closed due to storm damage this winter, but work is ongoing to get it open soon. Lake and fishing information at 909-338-2233 or on the website at lakegregoryrecreation.com/fish. Fishing updates are posted infrequently on the park's Facebook page or website.

GREEN VALLEY LAKE: There was a 1,200-pound plant of Jess Ranch rainbows last Thursday, and DFW trout were also planted last week. The bite has been good since the plant with light pressure opening weekend because of the weather. Laura Hodge Pfister, Norco, caught a limit of rainbow to a pound or a little better, braving the elements. Small jigs, MiceTails, inflated nightcrawlers, and PowerBait have all been getting fish. Adding one of the many scents on the market seems to help. The website is www.gvlfishing.com and the Facebook page is Green Valley Lake Fishing.

INTERSTATE 5 LAKES

CASTAIC: The fishing remains fair to good overall. The bite for stripers has remained pretty good on cut baits and lug or blood worms, and more catfish are starting to be caught in this bite. The stripers are mostly in 50 to 60 feet of water and showing for both shore anglers or boat anglers. Also some stripers showing for trollers. The largemouth and smallmouth bass also continued to be fair to good. The bite is best on plastics worms, nightcrawlers, Senko-like baits, or just about any reaction bait. The fish are mostly in six to 18 feet of water. Most of the bass are from 1-8 to three pounds. Trout were planted three weeks ago, and fish are still being reported around the marina and in the back of Elizabeth Canyon or the back of the Fish Arm (where water is flowing in) on Kastmasters or small trout jigs. The crappie are improving with more and more being reported on small jigs. Bluegill stalled after really surging last week. Still fair action around flooded brush and rocky structure. For information call the marina at 661-775-6232 (www.CastaicLake.com) or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

PYRAMID: The largemouth and smallmouth bass bites remain pretty good. The best bite has been on nightcrawlers, plastics, and jigs in the mouths of coves and around structure. Some fish are showing on reaction and jerk baits. The bluegill bite broke open in the past week with very good action as the fish stack up along the shoreline structure. Meal worm, wax worms, and crickets are all getting good number of small fish. Few over 1/4-pound. The striper bite has been good with both boat and shore anglers getting fish in the one to two pound range and some bigger. Lug worms, blood worms and nightcrawlers have been the best baits for both boat and shore anglers, but there was more surface action on the overcast, rainy days this week. Catfish are showing in this bait bite. Top spots for stripers continues to be the rip rap in front of the boat shop, the shoreline and points past the swim beach, and the canal by the entrance booth. Catfish have been best on the sandy banks and coves. Some trout have been landed in front of the boat shop and to the right side of the marina on PowerBait and inflated garlic nightcrawlers. Still few bluegill and crappie reports. There is a health warning about eating fish from Pyramid Lake (except the rainbow trout). More information at this link: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pyramidlake2013.html. Information: Emigrant Landing entrance booth at 661-295-7155 or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

COLORADO RIVER

ARIZONA FISHING REPORTS: The Arizona Game and Fish Department compiles a weekly report for most waters in the state, including the Colorado Rivers. Anglers can read the report at this direct link: http://azgfd.net/artman/publish/FishingReport/.

FLOW INFORMATION: Reservoir elevation levels and flow releases for the entire lower Colorado River are available at this web site with information updated hourly: www.usbr.gov/lc/region/g4000/hourly/rivops.html.

EASTERN SIERRA

Top Eastern Sierra fishing report web sites are: www.KensSport.com (Bridgeport region), www.TheTroutFly.com (Mammoth Lakes region), and www.SierraDrifters.com (Bishop and Mammoth Lakes region).

TROUT PLANTS

For trout plants statewide, you can visit the DFW's stocking page at https://nrm.dfg.ca.gov/FishPlants/.

In San Bernardino County, only Jenks Lake was on the list. In Inyo County, the South Fork, Middle Fork, and Intake II along Bishop Creek were scheduled to be planted this week.

OCEAN FISHING REPORT

For the most comprehensive and up-to-date ocean fishing available, go to www.976-TUNA.com.

YOUR FISHING REPORTS

Please feel free to send your freshwater or saltwater fishing reports and fishing photos to Jim Matthews, Outdoor News Service, at odwriter@verizon.net and the information will be included in the weekly report. If you have questions or comments, please call Matthews at 909-887-3444.

END