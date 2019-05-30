Boys and girls from ages 7 to 18 who play soccer and want to improve their skills are invited to register for the Eagle Soccer Camp to be held at College of the Siskiyous in Weed this summer.

Participants will train with COS soccer program staff as well as guest coaches. Camp Director is Ed Kephart, Head Soccer Coach at COS.

The Eagle Soccer Camp is an excellent opportunity for boys and girls of all ages to receive training that is age specific, learn new skills and drills to better individual ability, and meet new friends who share the same interest.

The Eagle Soccer Camp will be held June 24 thru 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Weed Campus. Registration is $50. Youth soccer teams are encouraged to register. Registration for the Eagle Soccer Camp is now open.

Registration forms are available online at www.siskiyous.edu/camps/. For more information or to receive a registration packet contact Coach Kephart at COS, (530) 938-5277 or send an email to ekephart@siskiyous.edu.