Two local Ridgecrest riders are making circles around their competitors — and they are only seven and nine years old.

Bronx Benadom, 9, and Alexis Benadom, 7, a brother and sister duo, have been competing in USA BMX races, and have already seen some promising finishes.

The two recently competed in the Golden State Nationals in Bakersfield, where Bronx finished in first in the 8 novice group, while Alexis finished in sixth in the 7 novice group.

USA BMX uses certain criteria for each racer, including age, gender, proficiency and size. This allows the sport to be enjoyed by athletes of all ages including those five and under.

Everyone starts off in the novice class and once the rider wins 10 races, the athlete moves into the intermediate class.

For female racers, intermediate is the highest proficiency level. Male racers can move into the expert class after winning another 20 wins.

Both Bronx and Alexis compete in the novice class but have raced in other classes at other events as well. The two competed in late April in a Standard District race where Alexis finished in third in the 6 intermediate class, and Bronx finished in sixth in the 8 expert class.

The duo also competed in a similar race in late January, where Bronx placed third in the 13 cruiser group, while Alexis finished in fourth in the 7 novice group.

There are also two types of bike categories: the 20” and 24”. The 20” is considered the bike class, while the 24” is named the cruiser class.

According to the USA BMX website, both riders are still considered to be novices, and out of the 128 riders listed on the website, Bronx sits in 15th place and Alexis in 24th. This includes novices from all age groups, even those in the 50+ group.

BMXers race against each other to earn points, ultimately trying to ride the #1 plate, according to the USA BMX website. Racers try to climb their way up the leaderboards and will be assigned a number for the following season once the year-end rankings come in.

There will be another Nationals race in Las Vegas on July 12-14 at the South Point Hotel and Casino. The next Nationals event in California is on August 16-18, in Santa Clara.