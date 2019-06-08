Fish in 6-8 pound range reported. Aqueduct still good for stripers

JIM MATTHEWS'S PICKS OF THE WEEK

1. The entire California aqueduct -- from Hesperia to Taft -- has continued to be very good for striped bass with a lot of catfish also showing. In some areas, the cats get top billing. The bite has stayed good even through the variable weather of the past couple of weeks, and it just keeps getting better this week. The best bite throughout has been on lug or blood worms fish alone or mixed with chicken liver or other cut bait and drifted along the bottom, especially in areas where the flow is constricted, interrupted, or bends. But a lot of stripers are also showing on plastics like Flukes or Gitzits or white jigs. For updates on this bite, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824 for the Palmdale to Hesperia stretch and Bob's Bait Bucket at 661-833-8657 for the Taft region.

2. The Big Bear Lake trout bite has been pretty good but not getting much attention because of wild weather swings. The lake will be heavily planted before the June 8-9 Fishin' for 50K trout tournament, and the holdover trout are showing in good numbers. Bait fishing has been best near the dam, and trollers are scoring in all the usual spots from mid-lake to the dam, especially along the north shore. For an update on this bite call Big Bear Sporting Goods at 909-866-3222 or visit the store's Facebook page.

3. The Lake Isabella crappie bite surged back on over the past week with the hot weather. The fish are averaging around three-quarter pound now with fewer big fish spicing up the bite, but still a few to three pounds reported. Most of the action is on small jigs (black ones were hot this past week) or small minnows. Jackrabbit Flats has been perhaps the top area, but fish are still showing in most of the coves around flooded brush in 12 to 30 feet of water. For an update on this bite, check with Bob's Bait Bucket in Bakersfield at 661-833-8657.

WESTERN SIERRA

LAKE ISABELLA: The crappie bite has surged back on this week with good action for both shore and boat anglers thanks to warming weather. The best action has been in the Jackrabbit Flats region, but the French Gulch and South Fork areas remain good, too. Most of the fish are under a pounds, but some better grade fish continue to be caught. The best bite is still on small jigs or small minnows, and black has been a top jig color this week. The catfish bite has continued to improve with fair to good action on cut baits and dip baits, especially in the French Gulch area. The largemouth bass have been fair to good on jerkbaits, cranks, and underspins. The trout bite is fair for trollers, but also for bait anglers fishing MiceTails or PowerBait near the auxiliary dam. Not much pressure on the trout. Few carp anglers, too, but dedicated carpers are getting fish on flooded flats and fly anglers are finding a lot of gulpers working. The lake is now at 55 percent full. Information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com, North Fork Marina at 760-376-1812, or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KERN RIVER: The upper river flows have jumped again with weekend thunderstorms and warm temperatures which has started snowmelt. Flows at Kernville were 4,300 cfs on Wednesday and expected to go up. Lower river flows at the dam were 4,700, and expected to go up to over 60,000 cfs as runoff peaks. DFW trout were planted in sections 4 through 6 this week and two weeks ago. The high flows are making the trout fishing challenging, but the bite is pretty good on mice tails, spinners, crickets, or salmon eggs. Fly-fishing for wild fish has also been tough with the best action on small nymphs fished along the edges of heavier flow, especially in the upper reaches of the roadside water and up into the wild trout water past the Johnsondale bridge. The lower river bite has been slow to fair in the very high flows. A few smallmouth on nightcrawlers, small reaction baits, or plastic worms. The catfish also slowed with very few reports. Information: Kern River Fly Shop 760-376-2040 or (www.kernriverflyfishing.com) or Gateway Market 760-376-2424.

AQUEDUCT NEAR TAFT: The striper bite remains very good to excellent and most of the action has been on baits, especially on bloodworms, lug worms, or sand worms. But minnows are also working, and a few stripers are showing on Fluke-like baits. While most of the fish are below keeper size, enough over are being caught to make it likely an anglers can go home with a limit. The catfish bite is fair to good on cut sardines, chicken liver, and Wussy Bait. The flows remain high and anglers need to be prepared to use heavier weight to get down through the heavy current. Anglers are reminded the limit on stripers is two fish greater than 18 inches, while the largemouth limit is five fish. Information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

MILL CREEK PARK AND CANAL: There is fair bass action on plastics and reaction baits, and the carp and bluegill bites have both continued to improve with warm weather and both are pretty good now. Carp best on Wussy Bait and Powder Bait, while the bluegill are showing on crickets and wax worms.

RIVER WALK PARK LAKE: The carp bite improved again this week on dough baits. The bass and bluegill bites remains fair. The bass have been best on plastics and Senko-type baits, and the bluegill best on wax worms or red worms. Information Bob's Bait 661-833-8657.

HART PARK LAKE: The carp action really took off this week with an excellent bite on Powder Bait or other dough baits. Lots of fish up to five or six pounds and some bigger. The bass and bluegill bites are also good. The bass are showing on plastics, jigs, and reaction baits, while the bluegill are best on wax and meal worms or red worms.

TRUXTUN LAKE: Fair to good bass bite, and the carp and bluegill bites have really started to turn on with good action on both. The bass remain best on plastics or swimbaits. The carp are best on Wussy Bait, Powder Bait, or a variety of homemade dough baits. The bluegill are showing on wax worms, red worms, crickets, and meal worms.

MING LAKE: Very good carp action on Powder Bait and other dough baits. The bass and bluegill are fair to good. The bass are best on dark plastics, but some are also showing on small swimbaits, cranks, buzz baits, or live minnows. the bluegill are showing on meal, wax, or red worms.

BRITE LAKE: The bite on small crappie has been pretty fair, but the trout have continued to slow down. Crappie have been best on small jigs tipped with Crappie Nibbles or bait. The few trout being caught are coming in on PowerBait or MiceTails. Small bass are starting to show in better numbers, and the bluegill bite is also starting to turn on.

BUENA VISTA LAKES: The carp action has really taken off with the hot weather, and fish to eight pounds have been reported. The best bite has been on Powder Bait or other dough baits. The bass and crappie bites have been fair. The bass have been best on plastics, spinnerbaits, and jerk baits, while the crappie are best on small minnows or jigs with Crappie Nibbles. The bluegill action has been good on wax worms, crickets, or meal worms. Fishing information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

WOOLLOMES LAKE: No reports.

SUCCESS LAKE: The bass action has been good again this week. The lake level is nearly full at 98 percent. The best action has been on reaction baits with some on plastics. A few crappie continue to show in deeper water on small jigs tipped with Crappie Nibbles or small minnows. The bluegill action is also good on crickets, wax worms, or meal worms. Catfish are fair on cut baits. Information: Sequoia Fishing Company at 559-539-5626, www.sequoiafishingcompany.com or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KAWEAH LAKE: Lake levels have yo-yoed a little in the past week with big releases. It was 79 percent full. The big news has been the crappie bite which has surged again, much like Isabella, and some anglers have reported limits on small minnows or jigs tipped with Crappie Nibbles or other baits. Most fish are three-quarter pound, but some bigger. There is a fair to good bass bite on reaction baits, plastics, and small swimbaits. Bluegill also are good. Information: Sierra Sporting Goods at 559-592-5212.

HIGH DESERT WATERS

VICTORVILLE REGION

HESPERIA LAKE: The catfish bite continues good with weekly plants every Thursday. The bite has been best on shrimp, the marshmallow-meal worm combo, or mackerel, and most of the fish are 1-8 to 2-8 with some bigger each week. The bite has been best along the north shore, off Sandy Point, and near the drain. Lake information: 800-521-6332 or 760-244-5951.

JESS RANCH LAKES: Overall, the trout action remains pretty slow with a few fish to two pounds showing, but the bass and bluegill bites are pretty good now and a few catfish are starting to show with the warmer weather. The bass have been best on plastics, Senko-like baits, and nightcrawlers, while the bluegilla re good on crickets, meal worms, wax worms, and red worms. For more information call (760)240-1107 or go to www.jessranchlakesnews.com.

MOJAVE NARROWS: The catfish and carp bites are good here. Catfish are planted each Thursday by the county, and some of the fish are up to eight pounds. The best bite has been on frozen sardines, anchovies, or shad with Triple X Blood Bait scent added. The carp are best on a variety of dough baits. Bluegill are very good, but most of the fish are small and showing on wax worms or crickets. Information, call 760-245-2226.

HIGH DESERT WATERS

ANTELOPE VALLEY REGION

APOLLO PARK LAKE: The carp action broke wide open this week with an excellent bite on fish from two to four pounds on a variety of dough baits, with the Triple X Amazing Carp Bait a top bet. The bite on small bluegill and warmouth is also very good now on meal worms, wax worms, crickets and nightcrawler pieces. The trout bite has slowed way down with the warm weather, but some fish continue to show on the back side in deeper water on PowerBait and small black plastics or jigs. Also a few bass reported. For more information or updates on the plants, contact Apollo Park at 661-940-7701 or Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

JACKSON LAKE (NEAR WRIGHTWOOD): The bluegill broke wide open over the past week or so with excellent numbers of small fish caught. Any small bait suspended under a bobber fished near the weeds is getting fish. The trout bite is spotty with the most recent plant two weeks ago, but some anglers fishing PowerBait in yellow are still getting a few fish. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

LAKE PALMDALE: The carp action broke wide open here this past week with excellent numbers of fish from three to 30 pounds reported on a wide variety of home-made and production dough baits. The catfish bite is really improving along the tules with good action on fish to 12 pounds, mostly on cut baits with scent added. The chicken liver-blood worm or nightcrawler combo is also a good bet. Willie Mays, Palmdale, landed a 22-8 catfish on his Triple X shad. The bass, redear, and bluegill remain fair to good on fly-lined nightcrawlers off the docks. Trout are finally slowing, but there are still fish stacked up at the inlet and showing on small jigs, MiceTails, or small trout plastic worms. Call the Palmdale Fin & Feather Club for membership and fishing information at 661-947-2884 or go to website at www.palmdalefinandfeatherclub.com.

QUAIL LAKE: The bluegill bite is wide open here with a lot of hand-sized fish being caught on red worms, wax worms, meal worms, crickets, and nightcrawler pieces. Most anglers are fishing the baits under bobbers near the tules on the south shoreline. The largemouth bass bite continues good on white spinnerbaits, brown plastics, and cranks. Even some topwater early and late in the day. The catfish bite has been mostly an evening affair and the bite is best on frozen shad, although sardines and anchovies are also producing, especially if a scent is added. The striper bite has been pretty good along the north shore on white swimbaits or frozen delta shad with scent. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CALIFORNIA AQUEDUCT (Little Rock to Quail Lake stretch): The catfish action has been good throughout the aqueduct system, from Quail Lake all the way to Apple Valley. The fish are showing on most cut baits fished right on the bottom where the flows change and slow -- especially road crossings, weirs, and siphons, but also where the canal bends creating an eddy. Frozen shad with scent added has been the hot bait, but sardines and anchovies are nearly as good. Morning and evening is the best time to fish. Stripers have been fair to good, on baits and white jigs bounced along the bottom. Flows are brisk so weight is needed to get the baits down. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CENTRAL PARK LAKE (CALIFORNIA CITY): There continues to be good action on small bluegill and small crappie, with both showing on nightcrawlers, wax worms, and meal worms. Cats are fair on cut baits with scent added, and the carp bite is good on dough baits of some kind. A few bass are showing on plastics and nightcrawlers.

LITTLE ROCK RESERVOIR: No reports from walk-in anglers again this week. The lake is normally open to walk-in fishing, but the Palmdale Water District has an ongoing sediment removal project and access is restricted at times. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAIN WATERS

SILVERWOOD: There has been improving action with the warm weather this week, especially for stripers which have been very good. The best action has been at the dam, inlet, and around the marina at the mouths of Cleghorn and Miller canyons. Top baits have been sardines, nightcrawlers, frozen shad, and blood or lug worms. Trollers are using umbrella rigs with shad-like swimbaits. Most are one to four pounds. Kenny Davis and Jose Salazar, both Montclair, landed 17 stripers on sardines off the dock. Miranda Trujillo, Buena Park has six stripers and a 4.75-pound catfish at the dam on glow worms. William Allen, 9, San Bernardino, land three stripers on nightcrawlers from the marina rocks. Increasing numbers of catfish are starting to show all around the lake in coves and off points on cut baits. There has continued to be pretty fair crappie and bluegill action off the docks on small jigs with Crappie Nibbles. The largemouth are fair on plastics and reaction baits. Most three pounds or under, but some bigger fish on trout-like swimbaits. The trout continue to show in slow to fair numbers on PowerBait and Mice Tails in both Miller and Cleghorn. The lake was planted four weeks ago and trout went into Miller Canyon Creek (just above the lake) two weeks ago. Anglers should be aware of health advisories for the consumption of fish from this lake because of high PCB and mercury levels in the fish flesh and skin. Here's the direct link to a PDF brochure explaining consumption recommendations: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pdf_zip/081013KioskadvySilverwood.pdf. Dock fishing is allowed for $3 for adults, $2 for kids and seniors. Private boats must be inspected for zebra and quagga mussels. Boats with wet lower units will be turned away. Boats inspected and tagged at Diamond Valley and Perris will be allowed at Silverwood. The park is open seven days a week. Information: marina 760-389-2299, state park 760-389-2281, Silverwood Country store 760-389-2423.

BIG BEAR LAKE: The trout bite remains good in the west end of the lake (toward the dam), mostly from Windy Point to the Buoy Line. The best bite has been early in the morning and then again in the evening. Bait anglers are mostly using PowerBait in bright colors in the corn, cheese, and garlic flavors or inflated nightcrawlers fishedon Carolina rigs with two to three-foot leaders. Mice Tails are also good. Trollers are dragging two to three colors of leadcore (or at 8 to 12 feet on downriggers) along the south shore, Trout Alley, the west end from the west public launch to the dam. A wide variety of small spoons and Rapala-like lures in gold with red or orange highlights are the best baits to troll. The crappie and bass bites were really starting to surge with the warming weather. Bass to four pounds reported on small plastics and reaction baits fished around rocky structure. The carp bowfishing slowed with the cold as the fish backed out of the shallows, but they are moving back up. The Fishin' for 50K trout tournament will be this weekend, June 8-9. For tournament registration information and costs, go to bigbear.com or call 800-424-4232. All the lakes' public and private launch ramps are open. For information on fishing, call Big Bear Sporting Goods at 909-866-3222 or visit the store's Facebook page.

GREGORY LAKE: The trout action is slow to fair on small jigs, trout plastics, and PowerBait. The fish are cruising the shorelines, and the top spots have been in front of Senior Center, Baseball Cove, and Trout Cove. Early morning and early evening are the times to fish. Lake and fishing information at 909-338-2233 or on the website at lakegregoryrecreation.com/fish. Fishing updates are posted infrequently on the park's Facebook page or website.

GREEN VALLEY LAKE: The trout action was excellent over the weekend thanks to a plant of 450 pounds of Jess Ranch trout last Friday, including 50 pounds of trophy fish. There was a 1,200-pound the week before with 100 pounds of trophy rainbows. Top fish reported was an 11-4 landed by Carlos Avila, Riverside, while Jamie Kitchens, Green Valley, caught a 10-pounder. Harold Kund, Riverside, landed a 7-14. Hot spots have been at the dam and all the points. Small jigs, MiceTails, inflated nightcrawlers, and PowerBait have all been getting fish. Adding one of the many scents on the market seems to help. The website is www.gvlfishing.com and the Facebook page is Green Valley Lake Fishing.

INTERSTATE 5 LAKES

CASTAIC: The bite for stripers has remained pretty good on sand worms, lug worms, blood worms, and frozen shad. Also fish showing on the Triple X sardines and anchovies. Both shore and boat anglers are getting stripers to eight pounds. Most of the action has been in 50 to 60 feet of water, but the fish are even up on top morning and evening. The largemouth and smallmouth bass also continued to be fair to good. The bite is best on plastics worms, nightcrawlers, Senko-like baits, or just about any reaction bait. The fish are mostly in six to 18 feet of water. Most of the bass are from 1-8 to three pounds. Trout were planted Monday, when 3,000 pounds went in, and more are slated for next week, with 12,000 pounds to go in this month. The last plant was four weeks ago. The rainbows are showing around the marina and in the back of Elizabeth Canyon or the back of the Fish Arm Kastmasters or small trout jigs. PowerBait and Mice Tails are also a good bet. The bluegill action is breaking wide open along most shoreline structure in four to 20 feet of water on small baits or jigs. A few crappie reported, but the bite is slow. For information call the marina at 661-775-6232 (www.CastaicLake.com) or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

PYRAMID: The striped bass bite has really surged on in the past week with very good action on two to four-pound fish and some bigger. The best bite has been on blood, lug, and sand worms, but frozen sardines, anchovies, and shad are nearly as good. Top spots for stripers continues to be the rip rap in front of the boat shop, the shoreline and points past the swim beach, and the canal by the entrance booth. The largemouth and smallmouth bass bites remain pretty good. The best bite has been on nightcrawlers, plastics, and jigs in the mouths of coves and around structure. Some fish are showing on reaction and jerk baits. The bluegill bite broke wide open with very good action as the fish stack up along the shoreline structure. Meal worm, wax worms, and crickets are all getting good number of smaller fish with few over 1/4-pound. Catfish are also fair on cut baits on the sandy banks and coves. No trout reports this week. There is a health warning about eating fish from Pyramid Lake (except the rainbow trout). More information at this link: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pyramidlake2013.html. Information: Emigrant Landing entrance booth at 661-295-7155 or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

COLORADO RIVER

EASTERN SIERRA

TROUT PLANTS

This week's trout plants include sections 4 through 6 of the upper Kern River in Kern and Tulare counties. Bright Lake near Tehachapi will also get trout. Big Bear Lake in San Bernardino County, along with a whole slew of waters in Inyo County will get trout ' including Baker Creek, Big Pine Creek, lower Bishop Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Georges Creek, Goodale Creek, Independence Creek, Lone Pine Creek, the Owens River below Tinnemaha, Shepherd Creek, Symmes Creek, Taboose Creek, Tinnemaha Creek, and Tuttle Creek.

OCEAN FISHING REPORT

