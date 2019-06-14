Joshua Glenn, 33, finished in first place in the American Bass Regional Tournament at Lake Isabella on Saturday, June 1.

Glenn’s largest fish came in weighing 9.34 lbs, while his combined fish, coming from the five largest fish he caught, came in weighing 22.19 lbs.

More impressively, the tournaments, like the American Bass Regional Tournament, are team events. Normally entrants compete in teams of two.

Glenn prefers to fish alone.

“It is like getting in a fight with one hand tied behind my back. It’s fun,” Glenn said.

He started solo-fishing in 2017, competing in his first event where he did “all right.”

Glenn won the next tournament he competed in.

“I was fishing by myself against people who fish for a living — so it felt really rewarding,” Glenn said. “I get more recognition when fishing by myself.”

His wife and son stand by his side though, supporting him in his endeavors.

“I’m proud of him — seeing how much hard work it is. Plus where we live in [Ridgecrest], [Glenn] usually leaves at 2 a.m. sometimes to drive to these tournaments. [He] then fishes all day in the tournament on his own; he is so committed to it,” said Jayde, Glenn’s wife.

Jayde also said that their 3-year-old son supports his father and has a fishing pole of his own. He likes to stand on the sofa at home pretending ‘it’s a boat like his daddy.”

Glenn began fishing up at the Haiwee Reservoir with his father when he was just four-years-old. Now a father of two, Glenn has passed on his love for fishing to his children.

Even his youngest daughter, who turns two-years-old soon, has her own fishing pole. She hasn’t gone couch or coffee table fishing yet, but instead she sits with her pole and watches her older brother fish on “his boat.”

More recently, Glenn started his own business, GGAMBIT, where he frequently uploads photos of his fishing adventures on Instagram and videos on his Youtube channel.

He uses a multi-camera angle set up, where he films himself at tournaments while he fishes.

It may sound like its meant to be relaxing, but the videos show Glenn’s catches from the moment the fish latches onto his line and the fight that ensues afterward.

You can even see Glenn’s solo-celebrations after he scores larger fish, which is pretty incredible on its own.

“I want my videos to represent my personality. I want them the fun, outgoing, things like that,” he said,

Although not the main reason Glenn started using social media to post about his endeavors, he recalls not being able to find a video showing him what to expect during his first tournament. By posting videos, he feels others will be able to be informed as well as entertained.

“I was super intimated during my first tournament. I didn’t have someone’s videos to watch to get a sense of things. Hopefully, people can use my videos [to learn],” he said.

Glenn said his friends and family used to ask about how he would do during these tournaments as well, and when he would tell them about how well he did, some wouldn’t believe him.

“Now I have proof,” he said laughing.

Glenn also competed in the Diamond Valley Lake tournament last weekend, and despite catching over 20 fish, he finished in 11th place.

Glenn will continue competing in tournaments, including some larger televised events next year that offer upwards of $200,000 in awards.

“I am excited to see how things go,” he said.

The next event Glenn will compete in is at Lake Isabella on July 20.