Fans of the Siskiyou Golden Speedway were buzzing after the IMCA Wild West Speedweek event last Friday night. Nearly 40 competitors came to do battle, giving the fans the exciting modified racing they have been craving, and two-time track champion Nick Trenchard emerged with the victory for the third straight year. The IMCA Sport Modifieds and mini stocks rounded out what had to have been the best night of racing so far this year.



Promoter Kevin Barba made the announcement on Sunday that the track will be dark this Saturday night as preparations are made for the Thursday, July 4th event. Fans will get an opportunity to watch IMCA Sport Modifieds and Mini Stocks that night. In addition to that, there will be a fireworks show, a band playing live music and an opportunity for people to bring their remote control cars to the track and have some fun.



On July 8th, the Western Sprint Tour Speedweek will kick off in Yreka. The special show will also include the IMCA Sport Modifieds and the Mini Stocks. The week off gives the racers an opportunity to prepare for two races in a short time period. However, fans needing their racing fix this weekend can head on over to the little track at the fairgrounds for a full slate of Outlaw Kart racing on Friday night.



Rich McCoy has found Yreka racing to be to his liking. Interesting enough, after an event about a month ago, the past Medford Mini Stock champion swore that he wasn't coming back to the speedway. Not only did he return, but he returned with an impressive feature victory. He backed that up with another win on Friday, making him a two-time winner along with Matt Sanders. McCoy and Sanders would definitely have to be considered odds on favorites to win the next time they're in town, which could be on the 4th.



The championship was rocked last Friday after third place finisher Ethan Killingsworth failed the post-race technical inspection. The young racer took it in stride, made repairs to his race car and went to Medford the next night. Unfortunately, it didn't go much better, but he'll be ready for the show.



When the standings are released on Friday, it's likely to show Colt Boswell leading his brother Ryder Boswell by a slim margin. Colt is not only a past Modified champion, he's also a past Mini Stock title winner at the speedway. Ryder finished second last season. Both brothers are looking for their first wins of the season when racing resumes.



There are a few drivers chomping at the bit to get there first wins of the season. This would include Randy Wright, who has won two Trophy Dashes so far, but he has only managed to finish as high as second in the feature. Gary Foster and Chad Wormington are others hoping to get a victory. Worthington had been a regular competitor at the speedway in recent seasons, but he took last year off after selling his car to the Sanders team. Merissa Henson scored a popular win two weeks ago. Much like one-time feature winner Isaac Sanders, she will be a threat to win again when she returns.



The Mini Stocks continue to offer some great racing for the fans. While Terry Kendrick is a two-time winner and was recently shown as the point leader, he's finding the competition to be tough this year. Last season's Rookie of the Year, Zak McMurry, grabbed another victory last Friday. His second win of the season came with two-time champion "Magic" Mike Whitaker in pursuit. Whitaker is still looking for his first win of the season.



The Mini Stock division has become so competitive that most of the drivers in the field have a legitimate shot at victory. The Alford Racing Team is hoping to break into the winner's circle. Both Terry Alford and Darek Alford have earned Top 3 finishes. Darek won a feature in his rookie season last year. There's also three-time reigning champion Marilyn Yawnick and Michael Kendrick to contend with. Though it seemed a bit more predictable last year, you never really know who might win on any given night.



The 4th of July show promises to be a fun evening to spend with the family at the track. Not only do you get to see some racing, but live music and a fireworks display will make it a must-see event. The upcoming Sprint Car Speedweek show on July 8th is just the beginning of the good things coming on the schedule. For further information on that and other news from the track, go to www.siskiyougoldenspeedway.com.

