The races start at College of the Siskiyous in Weed at 8 a.m.

The Top of the State Run/Walk will take place during Weed’s Carnevale celebration this Saturday, July 13 and includes 10k and two-mile walk/run courses.

The races start at College of the Siskiyous in Weed at 8 a.m. The 10k course was changed in 2015 to include bike trails in the meadow area in South Weed. This change reduced conflicts with traffic and provided a more enjoyable experience with great views of surrounding mountains.

The final two miles follow the Bear Trail behind the College of the Siskiyous campus. Participants in the 2-mile event can choose between a competitive 2-mile race along South Weed Blvd, or a leisurely non-competitive 2-mile walk on the Bear Trail. Awards will be presented to the top male and female runner in each race. Ribbons will be presented to the top three male and female runners in each 10-year age division, with medals for our youngest participants.

Registration is $25, and online registration closes Friday, July 12 at https://raceroster.com/events/2019/22181/2019-weed-top-of-the-state-run. Race day registration opens at 7 a.m. For more information, visit the Siskiyou Runners website at siskiyourunners.com/top-of-the-state-run.html or at their Facebook page.