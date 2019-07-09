When the Yreka and Etna high school trap shooting teams prepared for their inaugural seasons this year, no one imagined the great heights both would achieve.

Both teams are competing this week at the USA High School Clay Target League National Championship in Mason, Michigan. The event begins Wednesday and concludes on Sunday. The shooters have been working together at the Yreka Claybirds shooting range near Hawkinsville to prepare for competition on the national stage.

“Oh yeah, they are really excited,” Yreka head coach Doug Westbrook said. “We thought our season would be over by now. We certainly didn't expect to make Nationals in our first year.”

The squads were ecstatic when they earned a berth to the California State High School Clay Target League 2019 State Tournament and had strong showings at the event on June 1 in Kingsburg, Calif. YHS placed fifth overall and Etna came in eighth. A few days after State, the teams found out a number of their shooters had qualified for National. Now, six shooters from Yreka will compete as a team and in the individual competitions, while Etna will have three participants compete in the individual events.

A minimum of six members are needed to compete as a team. Westbrook said that Etna head shooting coach Tony Stacher will be unable to attend Nationals so he and his coaching staff will assist the Etna shooters. He added that he is looking forward to seeing how the shooters from a small area like Siskiyou County will compete against participants from all over the nation.

“We have been shooting really well,” Westbrook said. “I believe we can place and have a strong showing. We’re excited about how well we have done and the type of program we are building here.” Around 250 schools and more than 2,000 shooters are expected to take part in Nationals.

Both Yreka and Etna have held fundraisers to earn money for the trip. The Yreka Elks Club contributed funds from their Bingo Fundraiser on June 30 toward the local shooting teams.

The teams worked together to host a pulled pork drive-thru dinner at Yreka High School. Chris Evans of Yreka said he’s excited to compete, have fun, and shoot to the best of his abilities.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said, adding this will be the farthest he has traveled before and the first time he will ride in an airplane.

Bob Freeman of Yreka High School said it has been a great experience being able to take part in shooting at YHS this year. “It’s just a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s a sport I thoroughly enjoy.”

Freeman said everyone has been working hard preparing so they can perform well. He said it has been a positive experience and he’s formed close bonds with his teammates. “We all get along really well,” he said. It’s a great group.”

Westbrook thanked the Clay birds for their generosity in letting the shooting teams use their facilities and supporting them throughout the season. He said a number of businesses and individuals have helped sponsor the team and have assisted them in helping them go to Nationals. For more information on Nationals, go to http://usaclaytargetchampionship.com.