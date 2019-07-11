Buena Vista good for bluegill and catfish

The fish report is weekly. Its accuracy depends on marina operators, tackle shops, and local fishermen we contact. Anglers catching large fish should send the information to Outdoor News Service, P.O. Box 9007, San Bernardino, CA 92427, or telephone 909-887-3444, so it can be included in this report. E-Mail messages or fishing reports can also be posted to Jim Matthews at odwriter@verizon.net.

The fish report is copyrighted and any use or reposting of the report, or portions of the report, is prohibited without written permission.



JIM MATTHEWS'S PICKS OF THE WEEK

1. Staying the top pick is the excellent action in the entire California Aqueduct. The Antelope Valley stretch and the southern San Joaquin valley stretches are both excellent. In the Taft region (west of Bakersfield), the striper action might edge the catfish bite, but in the Palmdale-Lancaster region, the catfish are definitely kind. The best bite throughout and for both species has been on lug or blood worms fish alone or mixed with chicken liver or other cut bait and drifted along the bottom, especially in areas where the flow is constricted, interrupted, or bends. Adding a scent also increases the number of bites. For updates on this bite, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824 for the Palmdale to Hesperia stretch and Bob's Bait Bucket at 661-833-8657 for the Taft region.

2. The late-season crappie bite continues to hang in there at Lake Isabella, with good action for boat and float tube anglers who can fish in eight to 18 feet of water. The shore bite is tough. The fish are averaging around half- to three-quarter pound with fewer big fish spicing up the bite. Most of the action is around structure on small jigs or small minnows. The South Fork, Jackrabbit Flats, and Camp Nine are the top areas, but fish are still showing in most of the coves. For an update on this bite, check with Bob's Bait Bucket in Bakersfield at 661-833-8657.

3. For those of you who want to cool off a little during this current warming trend, last week's sleeper pick ' Green Valley Lake ' has continued very good for trout (after a 1,200-pound Jess Ranch plant and DFW fish) for the holiday weekend. The bite has been best early and late in the day on PowerBait, slow-fished MiceTails, or small trout jigs. Good anglers are getting pretty easy limits. Updates on plants are posted on the website at www.gvlfishing.com and the Facebook page is Green Valley Lake Fishing.





WESTERN SIERRA

LAKE ISABELLA: The lake level remains high, staying at 61 percent full this, which is the same as last week. Flows remain very high in both the upper and lower river. The crappie bite is still good, but the fish are mostly in eight to 15 feet of water and access to the action for shore anglers is tough (but not impossible). Boat and tube anglers are still getting limits of fish on small jigs or small minnows. Most are from a half- to three-quarter pound, but some bigger fish continue to show. The Camp Nine and South Fork areas are best, but the crappie are showing around much of the lake. The catfish bite remains hot on shad and clams, but also on paste baits (Triple S especially). The cats are showing around much of the lake. Sean Burton, Bakersfield, landed a 12-6 cat on chicken liver last week. The largemouth bass bite is pretty good with topwater action early and then a lot of fish on cranks and plastics. The trout bite is fair for trollers, but also for bait anglers fishing MiceTails or PowerBait near the auxiliary dam. Not much pressure on the trout. Few carp anglers, too, but dedicated carpers are getting fish on flooded flats and fly anglers are finding a lot of gulpers working. Bluegill good for the few anglers fishing them. Information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com, North Fork Marina at 760-376-1812, or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KERN RIVER: The Kern flows remain about the same with the flow below the dam at 3,500 cfs, about the same as last week. The flow at Kernville in the upper river was again 3,100 cfs on Wednesday, also about the same as most of the past week. Fishing is still tough at these levels, but trout anglers accustomed to big water are seeing a fair bite on mice tails, spinners, crickets, or salmon eggs in the slower pools and edge water. The DFW planted sections 4, 5, and 6 in the upper river three weeks ago, but no fish since. Fly-fishing for wild fish has also been tough with the best action on small nymphs fished along the edges of heavier flow, especially in the upper reaches of the roadside water and up into the wild trout water past the Johnsondale bridge. The lower river bite has been slow to fair in the very high flows. A few smallmouth on nightcrawlers, small reaction baits, or plastic worms. The catfish also slowed with very few reports. Information: Kern River Fly Shop 760-376-2040 or (www.kernriverflyfishing.com) or Gateway Market 760-376-2424.

AQUEDUCT NEAR TAFT: This bite remains hot for both stripers and catfish. The stripers are showing on blood and sand worms for bait anglers and jerk baits and Flukes for lure anglers. Most fish right around the minimum keeper size, but a 16-8 was reported last week. Catfish are best on shad or mackerel. The flows remain high and anglers need to be prepared to use heavier weight to get down through the heavy current. Anglers are reminded the limit on stripers is two fish greater than 18 inches, while the largemouth limit is five fish. Information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

MILL CREEK PARK AND CANAL: There is fair to good bass action on plastics and reaction baits, and the carp and bluegill bites are both pretty good. Carp best on Wussy Bait and Powder Bait, while the bluegill are showing on crickets and wax worms.

RIVER WALK PARK LAKE: The carp bite is very good on dough baits. The bass and bluegill bites remain fair to good, and improved from last week. The bass have been best on plastics and Senko-type baits, and the bluegill hammering the wax worms or red worms. Even a few crappie being caught. Information Bob's Bait 661-833-8657.

HART PARK LAKE: The carp action remains excellent on Powder Bait or other dough baits. Lots of fish up to five or six pounds and some bigger. The bass and bluegill bites are also very good. The bass are showing on plastics, jigs, and reaction baits, while the bluegill are best on wax and meal worms or red worms. A few smaller catfish are being reported on cut baits or paste baits.

TRUXTUN LAKE: Fair to good bass bite, and the carp and bluegill bites are both excellent, especially at night. The bass remain best on plastics or swimbaits. The carp are best on Wussy Bait, Powder Bait, or a variety of homemade dough baits. The bluegill are showing in good numbers on wax worms, red worms, crickets, and meal worms.

MING LAKE: Continued very good carp action on Powder Bait and other dough baits. The bass and bluegill are good, especially early and late n the day. The bass are best on dark plastics, but some are also showing on small swimbaits, cranks, buzz baits, or live minnows. The bluegill are showing on meal, wax, or red worms.

BRITE LAKE: The trout bite has been pretty fair again after a recent plant of unknown origin. Mice Tails and PowerBait have been the best bets. The bluegill, crappie, bass, and bullheads are all pretty good. The bluegill and small crappie are showing on small jigs tipped with Crappie Nibbles, meal worms, or wax worms. Evenings and mornings have been best. The bass are shall and showing on small jerkbaits, plastics, and half a nightcrawler.

BUENA VISTA LAKES: The catfish and bluegill bites are both very good. The catfish are showing on a variety of cut baits with scents added, but the Triple S baits has been the hot ticket. Ivery Sheppard, Bakersfield, landed a 20-plus pounder over the holiday on mackerel. For the bluegill wax worms, meal worms, red worms, or nightcrawlers pieces have all be good bets, with some on tiny jigs, especially if tipped with bait. The carp action has really taken off with the hot weather, and fish to eight pounds have been reported, but relatively light fishing pressure on the carp. The best bite has been on Powder Bait or other dough baits. The bass bite surged over the past week with a lot of schoolie fish up chasing shad in the afternoons with reaction baits getting the fish. A few crappie showing. Fishing information: Bob's Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

WOOLLOMES LAKE: No reports.

SUCCESS LAKE: The bass action remains good on reaction baits early and late and plastics throughout the day, with good topwater on frogs and topwater plugs early. A few crappie continue to show in deeper water on small jigs tipped with Crappie Nibbles or small minnows. The bluegill action is also good on crickets, wax worms, or meal worms. Catfish are fair on cut baits. The lake level is still over 100 percent capacity, at 107 percent this week (down from 111 percent last week) thanks to runoff in the Tule River. Information: Sequoia Fishing Company at 559-539-5626, www.sequoiafishingcompany.com or Cope's Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.

KAWEAH LAKE: Lake levels have come down a little this week, with the lake at 91 percent capacity on Wednesday, which is down from 96 percent last week. The crappie bite has continued to be fair on small minnows or jigs tipped with Crappie Nibbles or other baits, mostly in the Horse Creek area. Most fish are three-quarter pound, but some bigger. There is a fair to good bass bite on reaction baits, plastics, and small swimbaits. Bluegill also are good. Information: Sierra Sporting Goods at 559-592-5212.



HIGH DESERT WATERS

VICTORVILLE REGION

HESPERIA LAKE: Good catfish action continues with weekly plants of fish running from 1-8 to six pounds. Lots of five-fish limits reported. Top baits over the past week have been the M&M (marshmallow-meal worm) combo, nightcrawlers, mackerel, and chicken liver. Top spots have been the drain area, along the north shore, and off Sandy Point. Big fish of the weed was a 12-pounder caught by Tammy Kroluse, Hesperia, on a nightcrawler off Sandy Point. Hesperia anglers Adolfp Vazquez, Jose Cerveza, John Rain, Craig Castellanos landed 20 catfish to four pounds. Lake information: 800-521-6332 or 760-244-5951.

JESS RANCH LAKES: The bass action has been slow to fair on Senkos, nightcrawlers, and swimbaits from the northern and eastern shores of lake 2. Largemouth up to five-pounds reported in the past week. Trout remain mostly slow with only a few fish in the two-pound range showing on PowerBait, nightcrawlers, Mice Tails, or small jigs. The bluegill remain pretty good on crickets, meal worms, wax worms, and red worms. For more information call (760)240-1107 or go to www.jessranchlakesnews.com.

MOJAVE NARROWS: There continues to be a good catfish bite here thanks to weekly plants. Most of the fish are in the two to three-pound range, but some to eight pounds reported this past week. Best bite on chicken liver with Triple X Blood Bait scent and either a nightcrawler or blood worm added for wiggle. Fish are also showing on frozen sardines, anchovies, or shad. The carp are also fair to good on dough baits. Bluegill are very good, but most of the fish are hand-sized of smaller. The bite is best on wax worms, meal worms, or crickets. There will be a special night fishing event Friday, July 26. Information, call 760-245-2226.



HIGH DESERT WATERS

ANTELOPE VALLEY REGION

APOLLO PARK LAKE: The bite on bigger carp broke wide open this past week with very good action on fish to 15 pounds with a lot of seven to 10 pounders reported on a wide variety of dough baits. The bluegill and warmouth remain wide open. Fish a worm under a bobber and it is all-day action. Terrific fun for the kids. There were even a few catfish reported this week, including one at eight pounds. For more information or updates on plant, contact Apollo Park at 661-940-7701 or Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

JACKSON LAKE (NEAR WRIGHTWOOD): DFW trout plant is slated for this week. Last DFW plant was three weeks ago. PowerBait, MiceTails, and small spinners are best in the first few days after a plant. The bluegill bite remains wide open with good numbers of very small fish caught. Any small bait suspended under a bobber fished near the weeds is getting fish. Keep the hook size 14 or smaller. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

LAKE PALMDALE: The bite is good for all species, but weed beds are becoming a problem. The carp, catfish, bass, and panfish bites all remain very good, and even a few trout continue to be caught first-thing in the morning on flies on or near the surface. The carp are excellent at the back end of the lake with fish to 30 pounds reported in the past week, and a lot of double digit fish. The best bite has been on dough baits. The catfish are running up to 15 pounds with most three to eight pounds, and they have been showing on cut baits, with the chicken liver-blood worm or nightcrawler combo still a good bet. The largemouth bass are showing early in the morning on plastics and reaction baits in rocky areas and in the deeper holes in the weed beds. The redear and bluegill remain good on fly-lined nightcrawlers off the docks with redear in the two-pound class reported. Call the Palmdale Fin & Feather Club for membership and fishing information at 661-947-2884 or go to website at www.palmdalefinandfeatherclub.com.

QUAIL LAKE: The catfish bite has really turned on here with excellent action over the past week, especially in the evening until about midnight and then again right at first light. The cats have been baits on most cut baits and paste baits, and adding scent and a wiggling nightcrawler or blood worm, seems to make it a sure bet. The largemouth and bluegill also remain good. The bass are best on reaction baits and nightcrawlers along the tules on the south shore and the points on the north side. The bluegill bite is best on red worms, wax worms, meal worms, crickets, and nightcrawler pieces, mostly along the south shore tules with a lot of hand-sized or bigger fish. Few stripers reported, but those fishing the north shore near the inlet with ghost shrimp have done the best. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CALIFORNIA AQUEDUCT (Little Rock to Quail Lake stretch): The aqueduct is 'on fire,' with catfish showing in very good numbers from end to end. There have been a lot of 10-pound class fish caught this week with three-pounders on the small end of what is being caught. The hot bait has been chicken liver doused with Triple X Blood Bait and then enhanced with a wigging nightcrawler or blood worm. But other cut baits are also getting fish. The best action is for anglers walking their baits through bends in the aqueduct while it drifts on the bottom. Best bite is before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Top spots continue to be where the flows change and slow, especially road crossings, weirs, siphons, and where the canal curves. Stripers are also pretty good, but the glut of cats has made it difficult for stripers to get baits. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.

CENTRAL PARK LAKE (CALIFORNIA CITY): There continues to be a good to excellent bluegill bite, and the catfish bite is good at night. The bluegill are being caught on the usual array of small baits with red worms perhaps the best. The cats are showing on chunks of mackerel and running from two to five pounds. Carp are also pretty decent on dough baits, and a few bass are showing on cranks, plastics, swimbaits, and nightcrawlers.

LITTLE ROCK RESERVOIR: No reports this week, but recently the bass bite has been pretty good on plastic worms. The lake is normally open to walk-in fishing, but the Palmdale Water District has an ongoing sediment removal project and access is restricted at times. For updated information, call Amaysing Fishing Bait & Tackle at 661-429-5824.



SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAIN WATERS

SILVERWOOD: The trout bite continues to be fair after the big plants by the Department of Water Resources last month, but the fish have spread out around the lake. Miller and Cleghorn canyon areas and around the marina are still producing the most fish on PowerBait, Mice Tails, and small spoons (Kastmasters) and spinners, but very few five-fish limits reported this week. Most of the trout are around a pound with some to three. The stripers also continue to be good. Most are from one to two pounds and showing at the dam, the main lake points, Chemise, and around the marina and up into both Miller and Cleghorn. Top baits continue to be sardines, nightcrawlers, frozen shad, and blood or lug worms. Trollers are using umbrella rigs with shad-like swimbaits. The catfish bite has picked up in most of the coves and near where creeks are flowing into the lake. Best bite on cut baits (chicken liver and blood or lug worm combos have been very good). There has continued to be a few crappie and bluegill caught off the docks on small jigs with Crappie Nibbles or in most coves on deeper flooded brush. The largemouth are fair on plastics and reaction baits. Most three pounds or under, but some bigger fish on trout-like swimbaits. Silverwood is 91 percent full. Anglers should be aware of health advisories for the consumption of fish from this lake because of high PCB and mercury levels in the fish flesh and skin. Here's the direct link to a PDF brochure explaining consumption recommendations: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pdf_zip/081013KioskadvySilverwood.pdf. Dock fishing is allowed for $3 for adults, $2 for kids and seniors. Private boats must be inspected for zebra and quagga mussels. Boats with wet lower units will be turned away. Boats inspected and tagged at Diamond Valley and Perris will be allowed at Silverwood. The park is open seven days a week. Information: marina 760-389-2299, state park 760-389-2281, Silverwood Country store 760-389-2423.

BIG BEAR LAKE: The trout bite has slowed a little, but it's still pretty fair overall, with some limits reported, especially for trollers. Most of the fish are solid one to three-pound fish. The west end of the lake (toward the dam) has been the best area to fish, mostly from Windy Point to the Buoy Line. The best bite has been early in the morning and then again in the evening. Bait anglers are mostly using PowerBait in bright colors in the corn, cheese, and garlic flavors or inflated nightcrawlers fished on Carolina rigs with two to three-foot or longer leaders. The weeds have become a problem, so most anglers are using filling Cast-a-bubbles full water that sink very slowly. These 'weights' sit on top of the weeds and allow the bait to float up about the weeds where the trout can see them. Trollers are dragging two to four colors of leadcore (or at eight to 18 feet on downriggers) along the south shore, Trout Alley, the west end from the west public launch to the dam. A wide variety of small spoons and Rapala-like lures in gold with red or orange highlights are the best baits to troll. The bass and crappie bites are good, on cranks and small jigs tipped with meal or wax worms, respectively. The carp bowfishing is also excellent in all shallow areas of the lake. All the lakes' public and private launch ramps are open. For information on fishing, call Big Bear Sporting Goods at 909-866-3222 or visit the store's Facebook page.

GREGORY LAKE: The trout bite has been slow with the most recent 1,000-pound DFW trout plant four weeks ago. Early morning and early evening are the times to fish. There have been a few largemouth bass landed. The VFW Auxiliary 9624 Trout Derby will be 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7. Entry is $20 per ticket. For derby info, call 909-553-8200 or 909-338-5385. Lake and fishing information at 909-338-2233 or on the website at lakegregoryrecreation.com/fish. Fishing updates are posted infrequently on the park's Facebook page or website.

GREEN VALLEY LAKE: There was a bonus plant of 1,200 pounds of rainbows from Jess Ranch last Wednesday for the holiday weekend. Trout have been planted every week since mid-May, and the weekly 450-pound plants (with 50 pounds of trophy trout) from Jess Ranch are expected to continue. DFW plants have been one per month this season, and the most recent was July 1 when 550 pounds went in. The bite has been very good on small trout jigs, Mice Tails, trout spoons, inflated nightcrawlers with garlic, and PowerBait in yellow or chartreuse. The best bite is early morning for both shore and boat anglers, and the fish are congregating in the deeper water at the dam. The website is www.gvlfishing.com and the Facebook page is Green Valley Lake Fishing.



INTERSTATE 5 LAKES

CASTAIC: The trout bite continues to be fair after the big plants last month by the Department of Water Resources, but the fish have spread out around the lake. The best action has been on Power Bait in chartreuse, rainbow and garlic, or inflated garlic nightcrawlers. The areas around the marina and launch ramp are still producing the most fish, but rainbows have been caught all around the lake. Still a few limits reported. The night fishing this past weekend was very good, especially for stripers. Overall, the stripers have remained pretty good on sand worms, lug worms, blood worms, and frozen shad, Triple X sardines or anchovies. The fish are still mostly in deeper water, but seem to be on top or near-surface most mornings and whacking jerk baits or topwaters. The largemouth and smallmouth bass also continued to be fair to good. The bite is best on plastics worms, nightcrawlers, Senko-like baits, or just about any reaction bait. Most are under three pounds. The bluegill action is good along most shoreline structure in four to 20 feet of water on small baits or jigs, and crappie are also pretty decent, especially in the lower lake. The lake's elevation is pretty stable, with Castaic 95 percent full. For information call the marina at 661-775-6232 (www.CastaicLake.com) or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.

PYRAMID: The trout fishing remains fair since the big plants by the DWR last month. The fish have spread out, but top spots remain the marina area, the first coves past the marina, Spanish Point, and Bear Trap Canyon area tops. Mice Tails and PowerBait have been the best, but for exploring, small spinners and spoons have been best. Most of the trout are around a pound with some to three pounds reported. Besides the trout, the largemouth and smallmouth bass bites remain pretty good. The best bite has been on nightcrawlers, plastics, and jigs in the mouths of coves and around structure. Some fish are showing on reaction and jerk baits early mornings. The striped bass bite remains good on one to four-pound fish, and a good number of catfish are also showing on the same baits getting the stripers. Top action has been on blood, lug, and sand worms, but frozen sardines, anchovies, and shad are nearly as good, especially when scent is added. Some stripers on jerk baits and trout-line swimbaits early in the morning. Top spots for stripers continues to be the rip rap in front of the boat shop, the shoreline and points past the swim beach, and the canal by the entrance booth. The bluegill bite is very good along the shoreline structure on meal worm, wax worms, red worms, and crickets. Even a few fish bigger than hand-sized. The lake's level is not changing much. It is 93 percent full this week. There is a health warning about eating fish from Pyramid Lake (except the rainbow trout). More information at this link: http://www.oehha.ca.gov/fish/so_cal/pyramidlake2013.html. Information: Emigrant Landing entrance booth at 661-295-7155 or Tackle Express at 661-251-8700.



COLORADO RIVER

ARIZONA FISHING REPORTS: The Arizona Game and Fish Department compiles a weekly report for most waters in the state, including the Colorado Rivers. Anglers can read the report at this direct link: http://azgfd.net/artman/publish/FishingReport/.

FLOW INFORMATION: Reservoir elevation levels and flow releases for the entire lower Colorado River are available at this web site with information updated hourly: www.usbr.gov/lc/region/g4000/hourly/rivops.html.

EASTERN SIERRA

Top Eastern Sierra fishing report web sites are: www.KensSport.com (Bridgeport region), www.TheTroutFly.com (Mammoth Lakes region), and www.SierraDrifters.com (Bishop and Mammoth Lakes region).



TROUT PLANTS

For trout plants statewide, you can visit the DFW's stocking page at https://nrm.dfg.ca.gov/FishPlants/.

This week's trout plants in Los Angeles County, including a stock at Jackson Lake near Wrightwood. In San Bernardino County, Big Bear Lake, and the middle fork of Lytle Creek are slated for visits from the planting truck. In Inyo County, waters planted include Baker Creek, Bishop Creek's lower section and Intake II, Goodale Creek, Independence Creek, Lake Sabrina, Lone Pine Creek, North Lake, the Owens River below Tinnemaha and in the Bishop region, Rock Creek Lake, Shepherd Creek, South Lake, Symmes Creek, Taboose Creek, Tinnemana Creek, and Tuttle Creek. There are no plants slated in Kern county.



OCEAN FISHING REPORT

For the most comprehensive and up-to-date ocean fishing available, go to www.976-TUNA.com.



YOUR FISHING REPORTS

Please feel free to send your freshwater or saltwater fishing reports and fishing photos to Jim Matthews, Outdoor News Service, at odwriter@verizon.net and the information will be included in the weekly report. If you have questions or comments, please call Matthews at 909-887-3444.







