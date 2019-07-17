The Siskiyous American Legion Post 122 U19 baseball team struggled this past week, going 0-4 on the road, including three league losses at the Chico Nuts.

Siskiyous head coach Jake Wilson said that the squad’s best game was the first contest versus Chico on Friday, where they lost a close 5-4 contest.

He said that Ian Allen of Mount Shasta High had a strong game from the mound. He pitched six innings, while giving up three runs.

Nolan Johnson of Mount Shasta High was 2-for-4 with two RBI’s. Blake Boyes of Fall River High went 2-for-4 for Siskiyous.

In the second contest Friday, Siskiyous lost to Chico 14-5 and fell the next day 13-4.

Wilson said the 100 plus degree temperatures in Chico certainly affected his squad.

On Wednesday, July 10, Siskiyous fell at the Medford Mustangs in Oregon 14-4.

Wilson said that the squad is now 12-12 for the year.

This week, Siskiyous begins play in the eight-team area tournament in Woodland, Calif., starting Thursday. The top two teams head to State. Last season, Siskiyous earned a State berth and finished fourth at State.

Wilson believes that the squad can bounce back this week and earn another State berth this week.