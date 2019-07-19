Chris Morzenti won both the Fourth of July Mt. Shasta 5-mile and the Top of the State 2-mile run in Weed last year and, with a course record-breaking win last week in at the Mount Shasta run, he seemed ready to repeat. But a sore Achilles tendon and the impending cross country season caused him to sit out Saturday’s 10k.

Instead, Brent Hunter of Redding – Morzenti’s frequent training partner – scored an easy win by more than two minutes with his 37:38 time. Twins Kale and Cory Coppin of Weed finished second and third.

Erica Catlin of Mount Shasta won the women’s race in 56:13, four minutes ahead of the second place runner from Redding. Weed’s Marie Rohl ran the 10k in 1:00:41 for third place overall.

Youngsters led the way in the 2-mile race. Isabella Beilke, age 12 from Montague repeated as the first female after winning last year. She finished third overall this year.

Bryan Berry of Yreka was the male winner. The 10 year old outlasted Casey Croteau of Mount Shasta.

Several families had multiple top-three age group finishes. Besides Isabella’s overall win, Caprece Beilke was the first under-10 girl, and her papa, Darrell Beilke, won the 30-39 division for the Montague clan.

The Stringis family of Weed also had a good day.Colleen Stringi won the 40-49 division, Angelo Stringi was the third 10-19 male, and Annalisa Stringi was third in the female 10-19 division, all in the two mile race. Anthony Stringi won the 40-49 division in the 10k.

Father and son duo Griffin, (10-19 age group) and Paul Hamann, 50-59, won their divisions in the 10k, which meanders through the Weed Botanical Gardens and the Bear Trail at College of the Siskiyous.

The Croteau brothers from Montague ran well with Brody first in the under-10 division and Casey second in the 10-19 group and second overall in the race. A total of 27 runners finished the two races under sunny skies, a welcome return to the norm after last year’s smoky summer.

Siskiyou County Age-Group Winners

2-mile

Female 0-9 1. Caprece Beilke, Montague, 18:23

10-19 1. Isabelle Beilke, Montague, 16:46 first girl 2. Claire McGee, Weed, 25:42 3. Annalise Stringi, Weed, 45:03

30-39 1. Kelsea Ochs, Weed, 17:51

40-49 1, Coleen Stringi, Weed, 45:03

Male 0-9 1. Brody Croteau, Montague, 19:14

10-19 1. Bryan Berry, Yreka, 14:52 first overall 2. Casey Croteau, Montague, 15:53 3. Angelo Stringi, Weed, 45:28

30-39 1. Darrell Beilke, Montague, 18:43

10K

Female 20-29 1. Erica Catlin, Mt. Shasta, 56:13 first female 2.Rebecca Weed, Mt. Shasta,1:05:57

30-39 1. Marie Rohl, Weed, 1:00:41 2. Tessa Montgomery, Mt. Shasta, 1:12:52 3. Lashell Speyer, Mt. Shasta, 1:18:59

40-45 2. Heidi Massey, Mt. Shasta, 1:11:46

Male 10-19 1. Griffin Haman, Mt. Shasta, 52:57

20-29 1. Brent Hunter, Redding, 37:38 first overall

30-39 1. Kale Coppin, Weed, 39:54 2. Cory Coppin, Weed, 42:23

40-49 1. Anthony Stringi, Weed, 51:59

50-59 1. Paul Haman, Mt. Shasta, 54:17

60-69 1. Dennis Glass, Mt. Shasta, 1:11:52