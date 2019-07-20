More than 60 kids from kindergarten to 8th grade took part in Siskiyou Family YMCA basketball camps in Yreka the previous two weeks.

The week of July 1 was the K-3rd grade camp, which was held at the YMCA. A total of 16 kids took part.

For four days this past week there were camps for those from 4th to 9th grade. This was the first year the camps were both boys and girls combined and were held at the new gym at Yreka High School. A total of 50 kids took part

The morning session was a skills camp, while the afternoon camp was more team oriented.

The camps were coached by YMCA program director Brandon Eller, who played hoops at Yreka High and College of the Siskiyous, and COS women’s basketball assistant coach Noelle Collier.

Eller said the camps "went really well this year. They had a good time learning new skills. ”In the 4th to 9th grade camps, Eller said it was a mixture of experienced basketball players that wanted to improve their skills over the summer, while others wanted to learn a new sport.

This was the second year that Paige Boswell, 13, took part in the camp

Boswell said that she has a passion for hoops and loves learning new skills over the summer

“It’s a great way to be with my friends and learn the fundamentals,” Boswell said. And, Boswell added, “It’s extremely fun”

Eller said a number of hoops players from Yreka High School helped coach at the camps.

Eller said he certainly enjoyed the K-3rd grade camp and to watch the youngsters enthusiasm.

“It’s always fun to watch them learn a new sport,” he said. “Their ceiling is so high and they are all like sponges.”