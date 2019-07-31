The Siskiyou Jaxx U16 softball team won five straight games to earn the NAFA Summer National Championships on Sunday, July 21 in Newberg, Ore.

Head coach Jon Cox said this was the first time a team had won the title facing teams throughout the west. NAFA also hosts a National Championship game in Minnesota. Last year, the Jaxx placed fifth. Cox, who’s also head softball coach for College of the Siskiyous, was impressed with how well his team played, considering they competed in 11 games in four days. This included facing elimination on Sunday and winning five straight to win the title.

“We battled,” he said. “The girls had great energy, and were physically and mentally prepared.” This was the final tournament of the year for the Jaxx.

The majority of the team consists of players from Yreka High School, as well as a player each from Etna and Tulelake high schools, Fall River and Burney. Kaitlynn Cox of Yreka High School was tourney MVP. She went 16 for 25 with 14 runs, 18 RBIs, a number of home runs and a grand slam. She also played catcher and made a several key outs with her work behind the plate, said coach Cox. He added she accomplished this while battling a back injury.

Cox said it was amazing to come out on top after having to win five games straight. “That was one of the craziest things I’ve experienced in a long time.” On Sunday, knowing a loss would send them home, Cox and her teammates knew the would have to work together if they wanted to win the tourney. “We were all very determined to win,” she said, adding this was their first tourney win of the year.

Coach Cox said the Jaxx started the tournament on Thursday, July 18 and went 1-1 in pool play. They played well in the tourney bracket and found themselves in the final four, although they were in the position that a single loss would knock them out of the tourney. Cox said the team had three quality pichers, with each one pitching about three innings or so per game on average, which helped them be more rested as the tourney went on. This included Yreka High pitcher Caitlyn Rodgers, who went 6-0 in eight games. Leea Brown of Tulelake High was 3-1.

In the second game Sunday against the South Valley Storm, the game was tied 2-2 after seven innings. In extra innings, South Valley had runners on second and third with no outs, as the season hung in the balance for the Jaxx, Halliday Hubbard of Etna High made a diving catch around third base, and than tagged out the runner on third, as the Jaxx got out of the inning, as they went on to win the game. Hailee Olsen of Fall River High went 17-34, finishing with 14 RBIs and 18 runs, and batted .500.

Coach Cox added that next year the U16 Jaxx squad will travel to Italy to play games and that fundraisers are already being organized to help pay for the trip. Members of the Jaxx U16 team are: Yreka High: Kaitlynn Cox; Jada Swenson; Lexi Sutter;Mary Hall; Lisa Hall; Morgan Frost; Caitlin Rodgers; Madison Charlesworth. Etna High Halliday Hubbard Tulelake High Leea Brown Fall River High Haliee Olsen Marissa Leighton Burney High Kaitlyn Estes