Four members of the EPAL/ Scott Valley Sharks swim team concluded the season over the weekend at the North Valley Championships at the Redding Aquatic Center by placing in the top 10 in each event they took part in. John Bevis was first overall in the boys 11-12 division, while his brother, Eric Bevis, tied for third in the 11-12 division. Sisters Danielle Miller and Samantha Miller also competed for Scott Valley.

Head coach Katie Stacher was unable to attend, so South Siskiyou swim coaches helped the Scott Valley swimmers at the event.

“They brought energy and excitement without losing the competitive edge needed for this meet,” South Siskiyou head coach Rich Viturino said. “It was our honor to represent them.”

South Siskiyou, which is based in Weed, had 13 swimmers compete in Redding and their swimmers placed in a number of events.

Stacher, who is in her first year coaching the Scott Valley swim team, said the season went well overall.

“Seeing all of the kids improve, achieve their goals and enjoy swimming as much as I did was the best reward for me,” Stacher said. “I had a great experience coaching.”

Scott Valley swimmers ranged in age from 5 to 16 years old.

Stacher swam competitively her entire childhood and previously coached swimming in her hometown.

“Swim team is such a vital part to the community because it keeps kids active,” Stacher said. “It’s a life skill that everyone should be able to do, and it teaches kids a lot about hard work and perseverance.”

“Swim team isn’t just for kids, it’s a family sport,” she added. We couldn’t do it without the support of our parents either. Swim team brings the community together and builds family.”