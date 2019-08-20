Longtime Yreka Miners varsity volleyball coach Scott Eastman likes the potential his youthful squad has shown at practice and is looking forward to watching the Lady Miner take the court for the first time tonight.

While the team lost 11 seniors from last year and returns a total of four players, including two incoming seniors, Eastman believes YHS will again be competitive in the always challenging Northern Athletic League.

“I’m excited for this team,” Eastman said. “I think we have talented players and a team that loves to compete.”

Yreka opens the season on Tuesday night at home against one of the elite squads in the Northern Section in Redding Christian. The varsity game begins around 6:30 p.m., while the junior varsity contest begins at 5:30 p.m. at the new gym at YHS,

YHS is hosting the annual Miner Blast Tournament all day Saturday. The tourney features a varsity tourney as well as a JV tourney.

The competition will be tough again this year at the varsity tourney, including returning champ Del Norte and Siskiyou County squad Etna High. For the first time, perennial NAL powerhouse West Valley and Arcata High from Humboldt County are taking part.

This past Saturday, Yreka headed to Foothill High School in Palo Cedro near Redding to compete in scrimmages against squads from throughout the section. They also had scrimmages at Shasta College in Redding on Monday.

Eastman said he was pleased with what he saw from his squad in the controlled scrimmages. He said that it was a great way to give the players the opportunity to face live competition before the season gets underway.

He added there were a number of teams from the NAL at Foothill and was quite impressed with the level of play he saw from them.

Eastman believes the NAL is quite loaded with talented teams this year and believes YHS will be in a” dogfight” each night against squads such as West Valley, Lassen and University Prep.

Last season, YHS went 21-15 overall and earned a playoff berth. The Lady Miners finished in fourth in the NAL out of six teams in 2018.

Members of the varsity team this year are:Gabriella GliattoKylie Cummings Jada SwensonDallas Lambert Tori Campbell Myra WhippleMorgan Andrus Taylor OdbertKaitlynn CoxHannah BrownBreanne HandsMadison CharlesworthBelow is the 2019 schedule for the Yreka Miners Volleyball Program.In NAL games, in bold, freshman games begin at 4:30 p.m., junior varsity at 5:30 p.m., and varsity at 6:30 p.m.Aug 20: At home versus Redding Christian.Aug. 22: Frosh at home vs. Weed, 4 p.m.Aug 24: Miner Mountain Blast Tourney at Yreka High, All Day.Aug 27: JV and varsity at Mount Shasta, 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.Sept 3: At Etna High. JV 5:30 p.m., varsity 6:30 p.m.Sept. 6: Frosh at Weed, 4 p.m.Sept. 7: JV and varsity at Fall River Tourney, TBASept. 10: Frosh, JV varsity at Hidden Valley in Oregon, 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 pmSept. 12: Frosh, JV varsity at Corning, 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.Sept 13-14: Varsity at Arcata Tourney, TBASept. 14: JV at Red Bluff Tourney, TBASept. 21: JV and varsity at Saint Mary’s Tourney in Medford, Ore., TBASept. 21: Frosh at Foothill Tourney, TBASept: 24: Home versus LassenSept. 26: At Central ValleySept. 27 and 28: Varsity at Anderson Tourney, TBASept. 28: JV at Foothill TourneyOct. 1: JV and varsity versus Anderson at home.Oct 3: At University PrepOct. 8: Home versus West ValleyOct. 10: At Lassen.Oct. 15: Home versus Central ValleyOct. 17: JV and varsity at AndersonOct. 22: Home versus U-PrepOct. 24: At West ValleyOct 29-Nov 9, playoffs