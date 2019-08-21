Wildcats drop nonleague match to Div. 1 Liberty

Taft High's girls tennis teams opened the 2019 season on Tuesday against Division I Liberty High.

The varsity played at Liberty, and the junior varsity played at home.

In the varsity match, Taft lost 7-2. The highlight of the match for Taft was in the #1 singles match.

Taft's Arelie Paz beat Sofia Zaletel 6-4, 1-6, 10-7 in three sets.

The Wildcats also received strong play from Jessica DeLaCruz and Jeidi Perez in singles. DeLaCruz lost 0-6, 6-7, and Perez lost 1-6, 6-4, and 8-10. In doubles, Jeidi Perez and Ivonne Gutierrez won 8-0 at #2 doubles.

In the JV match, Taft lost 0-9. 10 out of the 12 players for Taft were playing their first high school match. Crystal Martinez lost a heart breaker at 8-7 in the #1 singles match.

Both Taft teams open the South Sequioa League season on September 3 against Kennedy.