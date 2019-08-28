The Yreka Miners varsity volleyball team had a strong start to the season, finishing the first week of play with a 6-1 record.

“We played quite well overall, which is quite encouraging since we have a young team,” YHS head coach Scott Eastman said.

Yreka opened the year on Tuesday Aug. 20, with a hard fought five set win at home versus Redding Christian, considered one of the top tier teams in the Northern Section. Saturday, YHS hosted the Miner Mountain Blast Tournament, where the Miners took third place with a 5-1 record.

The lone loss came in a three set semifinal battle to eventual champion West Valley, considered the team to beat in the Northern Athletic League this season.

Redding Christian game

The Lady Miners had quite the battle on their home court against he Redding Christian Lady Lions outlasting them 25-21, 24-26, 23-25, 25-19, 16-14.

Eastman said that it was a "quality win against a quality opponent." Redding Christian is considered one of the better teams in the Northern Section and last season went 29-4 overall. Yreka, which finished 21-15 last year, lost to Redding Christian in five sets on the road to open the 2018 season. Kaitlyn Cox and Hannah Brown each finished with 14 kills apiece for the Lady Miners.

Morgan Andrus had four aces and 15 service points, while Jada Swenson had 39 assists. Brianne Hands finished with 20 digs. In the junior varsity contest, Yreka lost to Redding Christian in two sets 20-25, 13-25. Olivia Lucido had seven aces and four digs, while Emma Hannah finished with four kills. Samantha Freitas had four digs for YHS.

Miner Mountain Blast Tournament

In pool play, Yreka opened things up with an early 8:30 a.m. contest and had a quick two set win over Mercy of Red Bluff.

In their second contest, the Lady Miners faced Del Norte High School of Crescent City. Del Norte won the first set, with the Lady Miners taking the other two sets. In the final pool play contest, YHS downed Trinity in two sets. Yreka proceeded to the single elimination portion of the tournament and earned a two set win versus Anderson.

In the semifinals they faced West valley and won the first set 25-22 and lost the final two sets 15-25, 11-15. The Lady Miners faced the Del Norte Warriors for3rd and won the contest 25-17, 25-21. Hannah Brown and Jada Swenson of YHS were both named to the All- Tourney team. Brown finished the tourney with 42 kills and eight kills. Swenson averaged nine assists per set at the tourney.

Tuesday night, Yreka faces the Mount Shasta Lady Bears. The varsity game begins at 6 p.m. at Mount Shasta High. The JV contest is at 5:30 p.m., while the a scrimmage game between the YHS freshman and Mount Shasta is at 4 p.m.