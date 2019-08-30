The Cerro Coso women’s soccer team lost its first game of the season against Glendale, 5-0.

The Lady Coyotes were outnumbered by the Vaqueros by seven players; which meant that the majority of the Coyotes played the full 90 minutes.

This is something that head coach Brad Buttang has been helping prepare the girls for during the offseason.

Nonetheless, Glendale prevailed, scoring their first goal in the first 11 minutes of the game. Vanessa Vargas scored the unassisted goal.

The next goal came just shy of the twenty-minute mark, this time by Adriana Sarukhyan.

Sharukhyan nailed another goal against the Lady Coyotes at 62:25, assisted by Hillary Mentaza, giving the Vaqueros a three-goal lead early into the second half.

Xiomara Zermano, assisted by Lizeth Diaz, scored late into the game, followed by the final goal of the game hit by Mentaza in the last seconds of the game.

Kassandra Arriaga, the Lady Coyote’s goaltender, stopped five out of the 10 shots on goal.

The only penalty of the game was given to the Coyote’s Jackelin Bribiesca at 9:23. Cerro Coso had no shots on goal.

The Lady Coyotes soccer team will face LA Pierce on the road on Tuesday at 6 p.m.