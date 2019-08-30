The Burroughs High School football team takes on the Palmdale Falcons tonight at 7 p.m.

Last year, Palmdale brutally defeated the Burros 64-0. Backed by a heavy running game, the Falcons only attempted to throw the ball eight times during last year’s faceoff against the Burros. Five of the eight throws connected, with three of the five catches resulting in a touchdown.

However, the Falcon’s starting quarterback graduated last year, leaving junior Marcus Hearn as the only quarterback with varsity experience. Hearn did make an appearance during last season’s game, throwing for two completions.

The Falcon’s have two other quarterbacks on their team in addition to Hearn: sophomores Kadin Newton and Nathaniel Mealancon. Newton seems to like throwing the ball, so the Burros may need to adjust their defense to combat that.

Mealancon also likes to utilize his receivers but isn’t afraid to run the ball himself if he is out of options. On top of that, he has a background in defense and is not afraid to be tackled.

Senior Steven Godbolt looks to be one of the only remaining receivers from last year’s game, with the three other athletes also graduating. Godbolt caught a 44-yard touchdown, his only touch of the game against the Burros.

Last year, the Falcon’s relied heavily on their running backs, as stated above. Tyjoun Calvins is the only notable athlete from last year that is returning. He rushed for 44 yards against the Burros.

The Falcon’s ran for a total of 487 yards compared to the Burroughs 95.

After last weeks game in Las Vegas, senior Brett Stephey is someone to keep an eye out for on the Burros’ offense.

He leads the team in rushing yards per game at 90. Stephy also leads the team in total yards per game as well as tackles per game.

Brian Schwaiger, the Burros new quarterback, is also someone to watch out for. Despite the final score, Schwaiger kept the Burros in the game for all four quarters. He is a transfer from Buena High School in Arizona.

The junior is also a track and field athlete, competing in the 400-meter. This could be something that the Burros focus in on, utilizing his speed to help get the ball down the field.

With a new quarterback combined with some of the Burros returning o-line, coupled with Palmdale losing a few key contributors, the Burros should be able to get some points on the board against Palmdale.