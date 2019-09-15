The Bears open the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Modoc.

The first annual Mount Shasta High School Bears Soccer Tournament took place on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Upper Shastice Field in Mt. Shasta. A total of six teams took part in the scrimmage contest, with Mount Shasta finishing undefeated, 4-0. The games consisted of two 20 minute halves.

Mount Shasta dominated fellow Siskiyou County squad Weed 6-1 and defeated Trinity 3-0. The Bears downed Butte Valley 5-2, and ended the tourney with a 6-0 win against Quincy.

Weed finished 2-1-1. The Cougars defeated Butte Valley 3-0 and downed Trinity 4-0. Weed also tied Quincy 1-1.

“Team is looking awesome after our tourney this weekend,” Bears head coach Brad Robinson said. “If this is our floor, us coaches are pretty excited to see what the ceiling will be.”

The Bears open the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Modoc.

Coach Robinson said the team has been hard at work getting ready for the season.

“We have been talking about pushing ourselves to reach another level in practice,” he said. Not to just do one when another will help, not to just be doing work to do it, but to really push and excel to do the work better each time.”