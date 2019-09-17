COS is at Yuba College on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Their next home game will be on Sept. 27 when they host Lassen College.

The COS men’s soccer team lost to Chabot 3-0 on Friday, Sept. 6 then came back to tie Ohlone on Sunday, 2-2. They are 1-1-1 on the year.

Chabot scored 10 minutes into the contest on their home pitch and were never headed, scoring two more goals in the second half. They had eight shots on goal during the contest, with Eagle keeper Cesar Toledo making five saves.

The offense woke up Sunday, Sept. 8 at Ohlone College as they jumped out to a 2-0 lead with two quick goals, but Ohlone rallied for goals at 23 and 56 minutes to get the tie.

