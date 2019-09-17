All three local teams fall to Tehachapi

The Wildcatter football program hosted the Tomahawks who came down from Tehachapi. All three of the Wildcatter teams suffered losses on the day.

The sophomores got the games started in the morning and lost by a score of 36-0. The team seemed a bit slow compared to the other games they have played and were making little mistakes which the Tomahawks took full advantage of. The offense was having the most trouble and could never really get into sync. They were having trouble on the snap and that played a big part in the lack of offensive output. The boys did not get discouraged and they did not give up and showed a lot of heart.

The JV squad lost their game by a score of 38-0. The team had five turnovers during the game, they were intercepted three times and fumbled the ball twice. The Wildcatter offense was held to just very short plays and could not seem to find a way to break out for a big play to get them going.

The defense was busy for most of the game. Aleczander Navarro was a busy young man on the defensive side of the ball, he recorded 10 tackles during the game to lead the team. Ernest Laulu also had a good defensive game with eight tackles and a sack. Joseph O'Dell had seven tackles and came up with a fumble recovery. Bryson Cash was also able to recover a fumble for the Wildcatters during the game.

The varsity team closed out the afternoon with a loss by the score of 26-8. The Wildcatters run game was shut down by the Tomahawks and they were getting pressure on the quarterback for nearly every pass attempt. Quarterback Blaine Neudorf was having to scramble quite a bit during the game and was sacked a handful of times, but was able to connect with Bryce O'Dell for a great pass which resulted in an 82 yard run. O'Dell was run down and tackled just shy of the endzone. He was given the opportunity to get the touchdown when he ran the ball in for a two yard touchdown run.

On defense, Brendon Gratt and O'Dell led the team with seven tackles apiece, with O'Dell having two of those tackles for a loss. Isaac Sanchez had six tackles with two of them for a loss and Cameron Cash had four tackles and came up with a fumble recovery for his team.

The team will be playing at BCHS this weekend as they will be playing the Cavaliers. The games will begin at 1 pm.