The College of the Siskiyou Eagles had the misfortune of opening their season against state powerhouses San Mateo and Fresno City that have outscored their opponents 171-27.

COS couldn’t generate any offense against a big Ram line that held them to 42 yards rushing on 25 carries and prevented the Eagles from getting into Fresno territory.

The Rams defense stifled the Eagle passing game, harrying quarterback Thairen Sivongsa into four interceptions and three of 13 passing. COS committed 11 penalties for 87 yards.

The Rams had the ball for 39:19 to Siskiyou’s 21:51 time of possession, wearing down the Eagle defense. It gave up 388 yards to the Rams.

Finn Reeves had 11 tackles for the Eagles in a big effort. Wayne Parrish, Nicolas Koppy, and Antonio Thompson each had five tackles.

D’Angelo Biggs, 29 yards, and Jacob Horton, 20 yards, each had long kickoff returns, and Hayden Chittock ran back a punt 22 yards.

The Eagles will try to bounce back against a 1-1 Sequoias team that’s coming off a 38-6 loss to Chabot. The homecoming contest is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at the COS campus in Weed.

