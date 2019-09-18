Heather Brayshaw gave COS the lead with a sliding kick that found the right side of the net at 67:02.

Eagle goalkeeper Toni Little kept the score at 0-0 with a nice save just before the half. Heather Brayshaw gave COS the lead with a sliding kick that found the right side of the net at 67:02.Brayshaw, who hales from Braddon, Australia, was a physical presence around the net all game. Napa Valley grabbed the tie when it scored after a scramble in front of the net at 87:30.The Eagles play again Wednesday at home at 2 p.m. against Mendocino and start GVC play with a home match against Lassen on Sept. 27.