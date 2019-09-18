Team gets solid play from top three players

The Wildcat Girls continued their strong start to the season on Tuesday at Buena Vista Golf Course against the BHS Drillers in a nine-hole friendly match.

"There are two notable take-aways from yesterday's match, said Coach Mike Cowaqn. "First, we had very solid play from our top three players, Macayla Wells, Tayler Portenga, and Briley Wheeler. Second was the very mature performance displayed by freshman Trenadee Price, who I paired up with Wells to play against the BHS #1 and 2 players in the marquis group.

Ms. Price, in her second official match as a Wildcat, stepped up to the proverbial plate and knocked it out of the park. She showed remarkable poise and confidence playing in front of a large gallery of coaches, parents, and other spectators. She hit a lot of great shots, especially on and around the greens, where the game of golf really becomes a challenge. While she still needs a lot of work and tons or reps on the range and on the course, she's in a great position right now to really shine in the next few months. Coaches Eubank, Kidd and I are very excited to watch her game grow this season, and I have no doubt that it will, impressively.

All the girls did a great job yesterday and represented Taft High perfectly. They were courteous and helpful with their opponents, played quick and efficient golf, thought their way around the course and displayed proper golf etiquette."

Team scores were Taft 278, BHS 298.

Individual scores were:

Macayla Wells 46

Tayler Portenga 49

Briley Wheeler 52

Trenadee Price 65

Willow Pilgrim 66

Chloe Dodson 73