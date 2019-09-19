Taft now 4-0 in SSL after winning showdown for league lead



Taft High's Varsity Girls' Tennis Team move to 4-0 in the SSL by defeating Chavez 9-0. This was a showdown for first place in the SSL, as both teams came into the match with a 3-0 league record.

Taft controlled by winning the singles with a score of 6-0.

SINGLES FOR TAFT:

Arelie Paz defeated Anna Castigon 6-1, 6-0

Valerie Munoz defeated Liane Domingo 6-0, 6-0

Jessica DeLaCruz defeated Lois Rosales 6-0, 6-4

Jeidi Perez defeated Charlene Cubangbang 6-1, 6-1

Cindy Perez defeated Ariena Campos 6-1, 6-2

Ivonne Gutierrez defeated Joana Cruz 6-2, 6-2

DOUBLES FOR TAFT:

Paz & C. Perez defeated Castigon & Domingo 6-0, 6-3

J. Perez & Gaby Aguilar defeated Rosales & Cubangbang 6-4, 3-6, 1-0

Kaylee Pence & Anna Solozano defeated Nicole Fontanilla & Jessa Bayudan 6-2, 7-5

The Varsity plays in Taft against Wasco on Thursday, and is in the twelve team Wasco Doubles Tournament on Friday and Saturday.

The Taft JV team beat Chavez at Chavez 5-4. The JV's are 3-0 in league, and play at Wasco on Thursday.