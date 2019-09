Tennis team 5-0 in league



The Taft High Varsity Girls' Tennis Team remains undefeated in SSL play with a 9-0 win over Wasco. Taft moves to 5-0 in the SSL, and is alone in first place.

Taft plays in the 2 day 12 team Wasco Doubles Tournament on Friday & Saturday. On Tuesday, Taft finishes the first round of league play at Arvin. The JV team traveled to Wasco, and won the match 8-1. The JV's are alone in first place with a 4-0 record.