Down 20-0 at the half, the Mount Shasta Bears did not throw in the towel against the Yreka Miners on the road on Friday, Sept. 13, falling 20-15 after mounting a second half comeback. Head coach Dave Kindley said he was proud of the way his team persevered despite starting the contest with only 16 players and losing two players during the course of the game due to injury.

“We fought back,” he said. “Overall we played well, especially in the second half and played tough.”

Mount Shasta fell to 1-2 for the year after earning a 20-14 come-from-behind victory at home versus Modoc the week before.Yreka earned its first win of the year to improve to 1-2 overall. The Bears struggled to get things going in the first half and trailed 14-0 with around two minutes left in the first half,as Yreka running back Jake Peterson scored both TDs. He finished the contest with three touchdowns. including on a punt return in the second half.

Mount Shasta was able to move down the field and go to the 5-yard line of the Miners when time ran out on the Bears, as they trailed 14-0 at the half.

In the third quarter, Mount Shasta came away with a safety to cut the lead to 14-2 with 9:33 left in the quarter

Near the end of the third quarter, Peterson took back a punt return and ran it in for a TD, as YHS had a comfortable 20-0 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

The tough and resilient Bears squad did not throw in the towel and fought back in the final quarter of play.

With 11:44 left in the fourth, Phillip Gunther of the Bears grabbed a fumble and ran in for a score,as the Bears cut the YHS lead to 20-8.

With about two minutes left in the contest, Mount Shasta scored when quarterback Cole Kindley ran the ball in from less than a yard out, as the Miners ran the clock out to preserve the five-point victory.

This week, the Bears have a bye and face a challenge the following week on Friday. Sept. 27 when they are set to host high division school Paradise, which is currently undefeated for the year.