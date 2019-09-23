In the 7th-8th grade boys race, Jackson Street finished first overall, while Scott Valley Junior High of Fort Jones was first.

A total of 139 Middle and Elementary School runners from throughput Siskiyou County and surrounding areas came out on Friday, Sept. 13 to compete at the Yreka XC Showdown at Lower Greenhorn Park. The meet, which was put together by the Yreka High School Cross Country team, also featured high school races.

In the 7th and 8th grade girls race, Ellery DeArton of Sisson School in Mount Shasta finished first with a time of 12:-2/48/. Isabella Beilke of Big Springs was second with a time of 12:08.36. Lela Cummings of Jackson Street School in Yreka was third with a time of 12:42.99. Kylene Mitchell of Butteville Elementary was fourth with a time of 12:53.20.

Cassie Cash of Jackson Street ran a time of 13:21.96 to place fifth. Jackson Street placed first overall in the 7th-8th grade girls division.

In the 7th-8th grade boys race, Jackson Street finished first overall, while Scott Valley Junior High of Fort Jones was first.

The top four runners were all from Jackson Street Brody Zediker was first with a time of 9:58.54. Saku Sekiguchi was second with a time of 10:08.88, while Yonathan Torres was third with a time of 10:49.41 Gabe Gregg finished fourth with a time of 10:53.59. Forest Kielich of Mount Shasta finished fifth with a time of 10:57.67.

In the elementary school race in the girls division, Kaley Lanier of Sisson was first with a time of 11:44.56. Sammie Mille of Scott Valley Christian Academy ran a time of 12:05.40 to place second. Aliya Fussell of Bigs Springs was third with a time of 12:35.03.

The fourth and fifth place spots went to two runners from Fall Fiver. Sisson placed first overall ,while Big Springs was second, Jackson Street third, Scott Valley Christian Academy fourth, and Scott Valley fifth.

In the elementary boys race, Douglas City took the top two spots, with a runner from Fall River third. Bryan Berry of Grenada placed fourth with a time of 11:48.51, while Korbyn Manson of Butteville was fifth with a time of 11:59..88.

Douglas City was first overall finished in second by Scott Valley. Grenada was third, Sisson was fourth, and Jackson Street was fifth.

Complete results can be found at https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/157377/results