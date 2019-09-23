Senior Alexis Ramirez won the 5,00 meter race in 17:00.04, as sophomore teammate Drew Hering finished second with a 17:24.39 time.

The Mount Shasta Bears dynamic duo took the top two spots in boys division at the Yreka XC Shown on Friday, Sept.13 at Lower Greenhorn Park. Senior Alexis Ramirez won the 5,00 meter race in 17:00.04, as sophomore teammate Drew Hering finished second with a 17:24.39 time.

The Bears don’t have the depth they’ve had in the past as they joined Weed in just qualifying as a team with the minimum of 5 runners. So, despite the 1-2 finish of Ramirez and Hering, Mount Shasta Shasta finished fourth with 94 points as Shasta, 35 points, and Yreka, 56 points, topped the team standings.

The Weed boys finished sixth with 143 points. Ryan Mitchell came in 10th overall in 19:36.65.

South county girls didn’t fare as well, with no school able to field a full team, though Mt. Shasta was one shy with four finishers. Ninth grader Sylva Carpenter led the Bears finishing thirteenth in 26:30.09 for the 3.1 mile race.



South County Finishers

High school boys 5km.

1: Alex Ramirez, Mt. Shasta, 17:00.04

2: Drew Hering, MS, 17:24.39

10. Ryan Mitchell, Weed, 19:36.65

31. Zach Hoskins, MS, 22:43.05

34. Adam Domanski, MS, 23:20.42

36. Avery Tunnicliff, W, 23:26.97

46. Byron Mathes, W, 26:06.67

51. Ty Tafoya, W, 28:13.66

54. Andrew Hoskins, MS, 29:31.64

56. Connor Charlton, W, 30:56.70

57. Danny Haller, Golden Eagle, 33:37.80



High school girls 5km.

13. Sylva Carpenter, MS, 26:30.09

18. Diana Debortoli, MS, 29:08.00

20. Faustine Salle, MS, 29:55.60

28. Marre DeLeon, MS, 31:56’59

32. Alyson Haller, GE, 36:30.29