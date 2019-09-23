All boy entrants finished with medals

The Wildcats had an outstanding finish in the JV division of the Sierra Pacific Milky Way Invite. All boy entrants finished in the top ten and clenched the first place. That meant medals for all Taft boy finishers. Coming in first, third, and fourth were Antonio Guzman, Craig Popejoy, and Gustavo Ruiz. Coming in sixth, seventh, and ninth were Trenton Ashmore, Skyler Sutherland, and Carlos Lopez-Silva. The Lady Cats also had a great finish with Kim Rivera medaling by coming in ninth. Honorable mention goes to Hannah Walls, Susie Santillan, Daisy Mora, and Daisy Plascencia for a good showing in their first outing.