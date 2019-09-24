This week, YHS is at home Tuesday night versus Lassen. The freshman game is at 4:30 p.m., while the junior varsity contest has a 5:30 p.m. start. The varsity game will begin around 6:30 p.m.

The Yreka Lady Miners varsity volleyball team went undefeated at a round robin tournament at St. Mary’s in Medford, Ore., Saturday, finishing 4-0.

YHS downed Glide 25-11, 25-15, and defeated Douglas 25-22, 25-21. The Lady Miners took down Sutherlin in their third match of the day 22-25, 25-18, 15-8. YHS ended the tourney by defeating St. Mary’s 25-23, 25-14.

"Overall, very pleased with the effort,” Lady Miners head coach Scott Eastman said. “We beat several very solid teams and it gave us a good tune-up prior to our first home league match versus Lassen on Tuesday night.”

Kaitlyn Cox led YHS with 23 kills for the tournament. Hannah Brown finished with 21. Breanne Hands averaged seven digs per set, Eastman said. Jada Swenson had 64 assists and 27 service points.

On Thursday, Yreka lost a three set contest at University Prep of Redding 17-25, 9-25, 14-25. Swenson and Morgan Andrus each finished with four service points. Hands had 11 digs, while Cox and Myra Whipple each had three kills. In the freshman contest vs. U-Prep, YHS lost in two sets. Sierra Kinsley had five service points, while Jacqueline Bridwell had six digs. The YHS JV squad also lost in two sets Thursday. Sammy Freitas finished with two aces, four service points, and two kills. Rylee Apodaca had seven digs, while Olivia Lucido had six assists Yreka is now 19-7-2 for the year.

This week, YHS is at home Tuesday night versus Lassen. The freshman game is at 4:30 p.m., while the junior varsity contest has a 5:30 p.m. start. The varsity game will begin around 6:30 p.m. Yreka is at Central Valley on Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, YHS will play at a tournament at Anderson High School.