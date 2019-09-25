Taft finishes first by 61 strokes



The TUHS Girls Golf Team continues to dominate SSL play with another convincing win on Tuesday at North Kern Golf Course.

"Macayla Wells was on fire around the greens, shooting a 9-hole score of 42 which included six one-putt greens, said Coach MNike Cowan. "Once her woods and irons get back to where they need to be, watch out, this girl will go low."

Cowan said strong performances from the number five and six players, Willow Pilgrim and Chloe Dodson, helped the Wildcats best their nearest opponents by 61 strokes.



Individual Scores:

Macayla Wells 42

Briley Wheeler 59

Tayler Portenga 61

Willow Pilgrim 62

Chloe Dodson 63

Trenadee Price 66

Team Scores:

Wildcats 287

Wasco 348

Kennedy 349

Chavez 351

Shafter 365

Arvin DQ (not enough players)

McFarland DQ (did not play full length of course)

Overall Standings:

Wildcats 36

Wasco 28

Chavez 22

Kennedy 16

Shafter 14

McFarland 2

Arvin 0

