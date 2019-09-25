Wednesday

Sep 25, 2019 at 1:40 PM


Taft finishes first by 61 strokes

 
The TUHS Girls Golf Team continues to dominate SSL play with another convincing win on Tuesday at North Kern Golf Course.

"Macayla Wells was on fire around the greens, shooting a 9-hole score of 42 which included six one-putt greens, said Coach MNike Cowan. "Once her woods and irons get back to where they need to be, watch out, this girl will go low."

Cowan said strong performances from the number five and six players, Willow Pilgrim and Chloe Dodson, helped the Wildcats best their nearest opponents by 61 strokes.


The TUHS Girls Golf Team continues to dominate SSL play with another convincing win on Tuesday at North Kern Golf Course.  Macayla Wells was on fire around the greens, shooting a 9-hole score of 42 which included six one-putt greens.  Once her woods and irons get back to where they need to be, watch out, this girl will go low.  Strong performances from our number five and six players, Willow Pilgrim and Chloe Dodson, helped the Wildcats best their nearest opponents by 61 strokes.

 

Individual Scores: 

Macayla Wells  42

Briley Wheeler  59

Tayler Portenga  61

Willow Pilgrim  62

Chloe Dodson  63

Trenadee Price  66

 

Team Scores: 

Wildcats  287

Wasco  348

Kennedy  349

Chavez  351

Shafter  365

Arvin  DQ (not enough players)

McFarland  DQ (did not play full length of course)

 Overall Standings: 

Wildcats  36

Wasco  28

Chavez  22

Kennedy  16

Shafter  14

McFarland  2

Arvin  0

Individual Scores: 

Macayla Wells  42

Briley Wheeler  59

Tayler Portenga  61

Willow Pilgrim  62

Chloe Dodson  63

Trenadee Price  66

Team Scores: 

Wildcats  287

Wasco  348

Kennedy  349

Chavez  351

Shafter  365

Arvin  DQ (not enough players)

McFarland  DQ (did not play full length of course)

 

Overall Standings: 

Wildcats  36

Wasco  28

Chavez  22

Kennedy  16

Shafter  14

McFarland  2

Arvin  0

 