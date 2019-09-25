Taft finishes first by 61 strokes
The TUHS Girls Golf Team continues to dominate SSL play with another convincing win on Tuesday at North Kern Golf Course.
"Macayla Wells was on fire around the greens, shooting a 9-hole score of 42 which included six one-putt greens, said Coach MNike Cowan. "Once her woods and irons get back to where they need to be, watch out, this girl will go low."
Cowan said strong performances from the number five and six players, Willow Pilgrim and Chloe Dodson, helped the Wildcats best their nearest opponents by 61 strokes.
Individual Scores:
Macayla Wells 42
Briley Wheeler 59
Tayler Portenga 61
Willow Pilgrim 62
Chloe Dodson 63
Trenadee Price 66
Team Scores:
Wildcats 287
Wasco 348
Kennedy 349
Chavez 351
Shafter 365
Arvin DQ (not enough players)
McFarland DQ (did not play full length of course)
Overall Standings:
Wildcats 36
Wasco 28
Chavez 22
Kennedy 16
Shafter 14
McFarland 2
Arvin 0
