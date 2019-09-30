Wildcats struggle with the Generals and claim another loss

The varsity football team hosted the Shafter Generals Friday night at Martin Memorial Stadium. Both teams entered the contest with a loss in their first game of league play. Taft suffered a loss to RFK and the Generals lost to Cesar Chavez the week prior. When the final whistle blew, Taft had lost the game 48-15. An 0-2 start to league play is not what the team was looking for after a descent showing in the early season games working with a new offense.

The Wildcats kicked off to the Generals to start the game. The Shafter offense wasted no time and drove down the field for a touchdown. Brett Walls grabs the following kick off but is tackled almost immediately. The offense seemed sluggish and was unable to get a first down and had to punt the ball away. It was a short punt and the Generals ran it back into the Wildcats end of the field.

Another quick drive and the Generals were in the endzone again. Kristofer Downey fielded the kick off, made a great run, and was one defender away from taking it to the house. With good field position, the offense went back to work. Quarterback Garrett Jeffries was having to scramble nearly every play and the Wildcats had to punt the ball away again.

The Generals fielded the punt just before the end of the quarter with the score 14-0. As soon as the second quarter began, Shafter scored right away to put a lot of pressure on the Wildcats. Down three scores, Taft needed to find some kind of answer to stay alive in this game. They began to move the ball this time after getting the kick off. The Wildcats kept pushing and finally Garrett Jeffries ran into the endzone to get the team on the scoreboard.

Just before halftime, the Generals added another touchdown to the board and as the half ended, the score was 27-7.

Jackson Berry started the third quarter out with a big run to get the offense going. They were driving down the field and the ball was fumbled again and recovered by the Generals. They took the ball and scored another touchdown.

The score was now 34-7. In the fourth quarter, Bryce Beach powered his way through the defense and broke loose for a touchdown run. Shafter was able to score two more times before the game ended 48-15.

Shafter had 386 total yards in the game and the Wildcats had 315. Taft had 50 passing yards and 265 rushing yards.

The Wildcats have a bye this week and then will head to McFarland to take on the Cougars and hopefully get their first win in league play.