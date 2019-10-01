Any sport that we play over our lifetime has fundamentals, or basics.

Golf is no different, so today I want to share with you one of them: posture. When we play golf and balance, we create the movement of the golf swing.

As a PGA instructor I always keep learning how to teach better, which I really like. For many of my golf students I see the common fault of posture.

Since we as human beings are all built different, our posture as we set up to hit a golf shot will look a little bit different, which is ok.

To start, when you’re on the driving range, place your feet about shoulder width apart. Stand nice and tall, get your golf club and hold each end of the club with both hands, place the club on your tummy about even with your hips and tilt forward, hinging from your hip joints. This tilting motion forward is the spine tilting forward. Now keeping your tilt forward, slightly bend your knees like a third baseman in baseball. Don’t squat. Try this a few times getting a feel of a good posture position.

If you watch golf tournaments on TV, watch the best PGA players in the world, and how they do it.

Next let’s chat about balance. A common problem with new or veteran golfers is they lose balance as they swing. Here is a great drill: swing the club a few times and as you finish your swing hold it and count to three.

Remember good posture and good balance means better swings. See ya on the first tee.



Ben Alexander is a PGA teaching professional who formerly taught in Pebble Beach Calif. and now teaches golf lessons at Lake Shastina Golf Course. He was awarded the PGA Teacher of the Year twice and also nominated for National PGA Teacher of the Year. To contact Ben call (831) 277-9001.