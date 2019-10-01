Taft Girls' Varsity tennis finishes 5th at Lewis Cup

The Taft High Varsity Girls' Tennis team played in the 24 team Lewis Cup Tournament in Bakersfield this past weekend. The first day consisted of pool play, and Taft was placed in Pool 3. The winner of the pool would advance to the Championship play on Saturday. The second team would be placed in Division 2, 3rd pace team in Division 3, and the 4th place team in Division 4. On Friday, Taft beat Wasco 6-0, beat BCHS B Team 3-3 winning on total points of games winning by 55-47, and then lost to Centennial 3-3, losing in sets won by 6-7. Taft's second place finish in pool play advanced them to Division 2 on Saturday. Taft was placed in a three team Division with Liberty and Bakersfield High. Taft's first match was against B.H.S., and Taft won 4-2. This was the first time in Taft High's history that Taft has beaten B.H.S. in girls' tennis. Taft then played Liberty for the D-2 Championship, and they lost 0-6. For the tournament, Stockdale was 1st, BCHS was 2nd, Centennial was 3rd, Liberty was 4th, and Taft was 5th. Taft is currently 16-3 overall, and 7-0 in the SSL. They lost twice to Liberty, and once to Centennial. The next match is Tuesday at home against Shafter at 4:00. Don't miss out on this one.