Wednesday

Oct 2, 2019 at 10:59 AM


Taft is 17-3 Overall, and 8-0 in League

Taft played Shafter at Taft in a showdown for 1st pace.  Taft came into the match at 7-0 in league, while Shafter was 6-1.  Taft won the match 9-0, and has a two game lead for the SSL Championship with 4 games to play.     TAFT RESULTS:     Singles: 1.  Valerie Munoz beat Puente 6-3, 6-3 2.  Arelie Paz beat Gril 6-1, 6-2 3.  Jessica DeLaCruz beat Camacho 6-1, 6-0 4.  Jeidi Perez beat Galindo 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 5.  Cindy Perez beat Elholm 6-3, 6-1 6.  Ivonne Gutierrez beat Garcia 7-6, 6-0     Doubles: 1.  Munoz and Paz beat Puente and Camacho 8-2 2.  DeLaCruz and J. Perez beat Rouldan and Mejia 8-3 3.  Gaby Aguilre & Kaylee Pence beat Garcia and Moris 8-3     Jessica DeLaCruz avenged her loss in the first round by winning at #3 singles against Camacho with a decisive win.     Taft is 17-3 Overall, and 8-0 in League.  They have a bye on Thursday, and they host McFarland next Tuesday.  Match time is 4:00 pm.  Don't be late!