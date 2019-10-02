Taft is 17-3 Overall, and 8-0 in League

Taft played Shafter at Taft in a showdown for 1st pace. Taft came into the match at 7-0 in league, while Shafter was 6-1. Taft won the match 9-0, and has a two game lead for the SSL Championship with 4 games to play. TAFT RESULTS: Singles: 1. Valerie Munoz beat Puente 6-3, 6-3 2. Arelie Paz beat Gril 6-1, 6-2 3. Jessica DeLaCruz beat Camacho 6-1, 6-0 4. Jeidi Perez beat Galindo 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 5. Cindy Perez beat Elholm 6-3, 6-1 6. Ivonne Gutierrez beat Garcia 7-6, 6-0 Doubles: 1. Munoz and Paz beat Puente and Camacho 8-2 2. DeLaCruz and J. Perez beat Rouldan and Mejia 8-3 3. Gaby Aguilre & Kaylee Pence beat Garcia and Moris 8-3 Jessica DeLaCruz avenged her loss in the first round by winning at #3 singles against Camacho with a decisive win. Taft is 17-3 Overall, and 8-0 in League. They have a bye on Thursday, and they host McFarland next Tuesday. Match time is 4:00 pm. Don't be late!