The Burroughs High School girls' tennis team bounced back from their Tuesday loss to the league-leading Diamondbacks from Serrano with a convincing 13-5 win over the Sultana Sultans.

The singles players had a solid showing despite the wind, earning all nine possible points. Brittany Jacobs won 6-3, 6-0 and 6-0.

Toni Cooper won her three sets by the scores of 6-0, 6-1 and 6-2.

Hannah Ostermann took her first two sets 6-0 and 6-2 but ended up in a battle with Sultana’s No. 1 player, eventually prevailing over the Sultan, 7-5.

The doubles teams added four more points to the singles nine.

The No. 1 doubles team, made up of Christina Southwick and Alyssa Workman, took two out of three sets with 6-3, 6-3 and 3-6 scores.

Kimberly Wallace and Samantha Rosal, playing at the No. 2 position, lost a tie-breaker 6-7 (4) in the first round, lost 3-6 in the second round and then pulled out a 6-3 victory to close out the day.

Julia Tomes and Andrea Murphree picked up a 6-2 victory in the first round and then lost 2-6. They were replaced in the third round by Zara Dhar and Cassandra Southwick who lost 0-6.

The Burros JV team won three of eight sets. Amanda Ngo and Ella Engel lost 0-4. Emily Cain and Sofina Nay won 4-0.

Jordan Staheli and Emma Kimbler, Layna Lapikas and Ashley Benson, and Cecilia Campbell and Genevieve Vogel all lost by the score of 1-4.

Natalie Workman and Amanda Ngo won 4-1.

Ella Engel and Emily Cain lost 2-4. Sofina Nay and Jordan Staheli lost 3-4 and Emma Kimbler and Layna Lapikas won 4-2.

The Lady Burros tennis team’s next match is at home on Tuesday against Hesperia at 3:15 p.m.