Haley Willison of Yreka, 15, won the steer riding event at the National Bullriding Championships held in Chico on Sept. 14.

Competing against almost all boys, Haley Willison of Yreka, 15, won the steer riding event at the National Bullriding Championships held in Chico on Sept. 14. Willison, a sophomore at Yreka High School, has competed in steer riding for three years.

“It felt pretty great,” she said about winning the event. Haley said seven boys and another girl were part of the steer riding event down in Chico.

To be successful in such a challenging rodeo event where you have to stay on a large animal for 8 seconds, Willison said that one must be focused at the task at hand, be confident, and be able to keep your strength up throughout.

Willison said that she grew up watching rodeos. This included watching her cousin Casey Rainey, who is a roper and a horseman. Her mother, Stacey Willison, competed in barrel racing in high school and in her late 20s, as well as being a rodeo princess twice. While no one in her family rode bull or steers, she was intrigued by it and decided to give it a try,

“I took a liking to it," Haley said. “Not a lot of girls try it.”

“I am so very proud of her for taking on a sport that is beyond challenging,” Stacey Willison said about her daughter competing in steer riding. “She goes in not knowing how big this animal is going to be or how hard it is going to buck, just that she has to put together everything she has learned and try to make it work in 8 seconds. If she can do this with no fear, she can do anything in life that she puts her mind to.”

This Saturday, Haley will compete for the first time in a Jr. Bull Riding competition at the Jefferson State Winter Rodeo in Klamath Falls, Ore. Haley hopes to continue in the event and eventually move up to bull riding when she is old enough.

She is also is in FFA and plans on raising a sheep this year.