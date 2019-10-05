The College of the Siskiyous Eagle men’s soccer lost a chance for a win when a short-handed Lassen team scored a goal in extra time in a game that ended in a 2-2 tie on Friday, Sept. 27 at the COS campus in Weed.

The Cougars struck first, taking a 1-0 lead 3 minutes into the game. The Eagles took a 1-1 tie into halftime when Elhadji Wade outran his defender and put a low shot into the left corner of the net. Wade had a couple of good runs and chances in the half before scoring.

Just before the half ended a Lassen player kicked Eagle goalie Cesar Toledo who was on the ground. Cougar Jose Delgado was issued a red card and removed from the game, leaving Lassen to play the reminder of the contest with 10 men.

After medical attention, Toledo stayed in the game.

COS took advantage of their extra man early in the second half when Ernesto Futigami got one by the Lassen goalkeeper for a 2-1 lead. Cristian Acevdo looked to put the game away but he was ruled offside on an apparent goal.

Lassen scored at the 90 minute mark after a scramble in front of the net when the Eagles couldn’t clear the ball.

Siskiyous is 1-4-2 overall and 0-0-1 and in second place in the GVC. They play today at Lake Tahoe and on Tuesday at Feather River.

The Eagle women’s scheduled Friday, Sept. 27 match with Lassen College was cancelled when the injury-decimated Cougars couldn’t field a full squad. COS plays Friday at Lake Tahoe and Tuesday at Feather River.