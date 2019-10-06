The much taller River Hawks recorded 44 kills in getting the straight-set win.

The College of the Siskiyous Eagles volleyball team lost 3-0 to a visiting Umpqua College squad last Sunday in Weed despite playing well. The much taller River Hawks recorded 44 kills in getting the straight-set win.

The Eagles kept it close in the first 2 sets but didn’t grab the win when they had a chance. In the first set Umpqua went on a 7-0 run to take a 16-6 lead, but the Eagles rallied to tie it a 19-19. They couldn’t maintain their momentum and lost the set 25-20.

Hailey Conner went on a service run and the Eagles pulled out to a 20-15 lead in the second game. They were ahead 24-23 and had a set point but lost 3 straight points to fall at 26-24. The Eagles didn’t mount much of a challenge in the third set, losing it 25-18 in their final tune-up for Golden Valley Conference play.

Hailey Conner and Ashley Cox were the Eagle’s best outside hitters, but at 5’7” were giving 4 or 5 inches to the tall River Hawk blockers. Kelsey Willy offered up reliable sets but Siskiyous couldn’t get much past the Umpqua front line.

Last Friday at the Ohlone College Renegade Classic, the Eagles lost 3-0 to the host (25-23, 25-18, 26-24), and then beat Mendocino College for the second time this year, winning 3-1 (25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 25-18).

The Eagles traveled to Shasta College on Friday to open GVC play.