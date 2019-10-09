Etna is 5-0 in the SCL after a three set home win versus Weed on Tuesday. The Lady Lions are at Fall River on Thursday and Modoc on Saturday in SCL action.

The Etna Lady Lions dominated in Shasta Cascade League play yet again last week, improving to 4-0 with wins against Modoc and Trinity. On Tuesday, Oct. 1, Etna handily defeated the Modoc Lady Braves in three sets at home 25-18, 25-23, 25-15. Heading into the game, both squads were tied for first in the SCL with 2-0 records.

On Thursday, Etna had little trouble with the Trinity Lady Wolves, winning the road contest 25-10, 25-16, 25-9. EHS has continued its strong play this week. The squad cruised to a three set home win Tuesday 25-7, 25-7, 25-8 against the Weed Lady Cougars to go to 5-0 in the SCL. Etna has won the SCL with 10-0 finishes the past two seasons. The Lady Lions are now 18-7 overall.

“I really felt like the girls stepped it up to a different level,” head coach Christina Fournier about the two SCL wins this past week.

Against Modoc, Fournier said the squad played with confidence in front of the home crowd. “They had fun playing together, which was encouraging to see,” she said.

Vienna Tang had eight kills, while Julia Delon finished with seven kills. Abbygail Duerr and Cleo Smith had five kills apiece for EHS. Smith also finished with four blocks, Sadie Hogun finished with three aces, 14 digs and 22 serve receives. Halliday Hubbard had 16 digs, four kills, and 27 assists. Cailey Rizzardo had four kills for Etna

Against Trinity, Fournier said the team was dominant and did a great job passing and serving the ball.

This includes earning 15 aces and 35 kills as a team during the contest.

Tang led EHS with 10 kills, while Delon and Duerr each finished with seven kills apiece. Tang had five aces, while Sadie Hogun finished with four aces and nine serve receives. Halliday Hubbard had 20 assists and eight digs for the Lady Lions. Rizzardo finished with five kills.

This is an important week for the Lady Lions, as they have three league games. After winning versus Weed on Tuesday, EHS now travels to Fall River on Thursday and are at Modoc on Saturday.

While Etna defeated Fall River and Modoc at home, Fournier said the team needs to play well on the road if they want to continue to remain undefeated in the SCL against two quality opponents.

Modoc and Fall River were tied for second in the SCL at 3-1 heading into Tuesday night’s contest with each other. Fall River won in three sets.

“Overall, I’m happy with how the girls are doing,” Fournier said. “This is definitely a big week for us and we’re going to have to keep playing well.”