Taft with a record 5-2 in league play, second place behind Arvin

The varsity volleyball team split a pair of games last week. The first game was a loss to the Arvin Bears 3-1. Thursday's game was against the RFK Thunderbirds and was a win 3-2.

In the game against the Bears, Taft lost the first set 25-18, the second set 25-18, won the third set 26-24 and lost the fourth set 25-17.

In the game against the Thunderbirds, Taft won the first set 25-22, lost the second set 25-20, won the third set 25-21, lost the fourth set 25-19 and won the final set 15-11.

Brooke Ashmore led the Wildcat attack with 14 kills in the game. Reagan Hamilton followed that up with 12, Bree Johansen and Rylee Mizener both had eight. Mahaila Laulu had four and Gladys Valdivia finished the game with one.

Taft had four service aces in the game. Breann Bracken served up two and Johansen and Mizener each had one. Reagan Hamilton had six blocks and Bracken and Laulu had one. Mizener had 25 digs, Morgan Pulido had 22, Johansen had 18 and Bracken had 12. Ashmore had seven digs, Valdivia and Hamilton each had six and Linda Huerta ended the game with one.

These games leave Taft with a 5-2 record in league play and sitting in second place behind Arvin who are at 6-0. The Wildcats will have a home game on Tuesday against the Shafter Generals. They will have another home game on Thursday against the California City Ravens.