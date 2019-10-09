Both teams took 2nd place under McFarland.

Last Wednesday, the Wildcat cross country team took part in the Wasco Invitational. In the Men's 2.1 mile run, Taft took 2nd place overall with 47 points with McFarland coming in first. Here are the times for the Wildcat runners.

#2 Antonio Guzman 12:04.45

#6 Gustavo Ruiz 12:59.64

#7 Trenton Ashmore 13:07.56

#13 Carlos Lopez-Silva 13:49.47

#19 Skyler Sutherland 14:29.21

#20 Jaden Neher 14:30.67

#26 Jeremiah Frakes 15:06.32

#33 Blake Ashmore 16:14.40

#34 Sergio Cruz 16:37.13

In the Women's 2.1 mile run, the Wildcats took 2nd place as well with 45 points, also coming in behind McFarland. Here are the girl's times.

#10 Kimberly Rivera 17:35.95

#11 Asucena Santillan 17:45.15

#13 Hannah Walls 18:13.88

#16 Daisy Mora 18:50.16

#19 Daisy Plascencia 19:52.97

This Friday, the team will be running in the Sierra Pacific Golden Bear run.