Mount Shasta High School won twice last week to stay in first place in the Shasta Cascade League. They beat a good Weed team that has seven wins by a 5-2 score on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and then ran away from Butte Valley 8-1 on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Weed put up a fight early, but Mount Shasta scored three second half goals to pull away. Landon Turner scored twice and assisted once to be named player of the game by the Bear coaches.

Will Winters and Nathaniel Bekaert continued their torrid scoring pace. Each got a goal and Bekeart has nine in four games; Winters has eight. Drew Hering also scored for the Bears.

The Bears dominated possession time, getting off 18 shots on goal while holding Weed to only four. Corey Slabaugh made two saves to get his third win.

Brice Harkness got his fourth goal of the year, assisted by Turner, 1:10 into the Butte Valley game to give the Bears the lead. Winters followed with the first of his two goals two minutes later.

Butte Valley rallied for a goal at 6:30 to make it 2-1, but Mount Shasta would score the next six goals for the easy win.

Winters, Kekai Ferguson, and Bekaert each scored twice and Harkness and Hering tallied once. Ireland Cross and Hering each had an assist and Turner had two.

One of Ferguson’s goals was a neat header that fooled the Butte Valley keeper.

Hering scored in both Tuesday and Thursday games and came back on Friday to take fourth place in the 3-mile cross-country race at the West Valley Coed Invitational.

Defender Ajha Dennis-Florence played a strong game. Common soccer wisdom says to use your speed as strikers, but Mount Shasta plays her on defense where she can use her speed to get deep into the opponent’s territory and still be able to get back to defend breakaways.

Not all great plays show up in the stats. Ian Anderson saved a goal that would have tied the game with a sliding kicksave on a Butte Valley shot that got by the Bear goalkeeper.

Goalie Slabaugh had four saves and allowed one goal to stay undefeated. On Thursday, Oct. 3, Weed downed Modoc on the road 5-1.

Weed next plays this Thursday at home versus Trinity starting at 4:30 p.m. The Bears play next on Thursday, Oct. 17, entertaining Weed at home. The Northern Section Fall Soccer Playoffs begin on Oct. 29.