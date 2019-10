Taft is now 10-0 in the SSL

Taft High Varsity Girls Tennis Team played at Caesar Chavez on Thursday, and won the match 9-0. Taft is now 10-0 in the SSL, and Chavez drops to 5-6. SINGLES: 1. Valerie Munoz defeated Annalia Castrejon 6-0, 6-1 2. Arelie Paz defeated Liane Domingo 6-1, 6-0 3. Jessica DeLaCruz defeated Charlene Cubangbang 7-5, 0-6, 10-7 4. Jeidy Perez defeated Areanna Campos 6-0, 6-2 5. Cindy Perez defeated Mailae Francisco 6-3, 7-5 6. Kayleigh Pence defeated Eliza Ceja 6-1, 6-2 DOUBLES: 1. Munoz & Perez defeated Annie Hirobank & Nayoli Jaime 8-0 2. Paz & Pence defeated Sara Vargas & Daniela Franco 8-1 3. Ivonne Gutierrez & Gaby Aguilar defeated Serano & Herrera 7-6, 8-0 Taft's next match is at Wasco on Tuesday. The JV's won by forfeit against Chavez. This improves the JV's record to 8-0. They play against Wasco at home on Tuesday.